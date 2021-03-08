‘It has to be a priority’ – Sheffield Wednesday face player call as Leeds United and Crystal Palace circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Osaze Urhoghide at Sheffield Wednesday remains up in the air.

The talented 20-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and as of yet there has been no resolution over a potential new deal, thus subsequently prompting interest from an array of clubs across Europe, including Leeds and Palace, as exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World.

So, with a plethora of clubs now keeping tabs on the Owls’ young starlet, is it time the club look to push through a new deal for the defender?

The team here at FLW offer their thoughts….

Chris Gallagher

It has to be a priority.

The defender has been a rare positive for the Owls this season, and youngsters like Urhoghide have to be the future of the club. Losing Liam Shaw to Celtic was a big blow for the club, and this would be just as bad.

That’s not to say the defender is the finished article, as he clearly isn’t. There are areas of his game that he needs to improve, but that will come in time. He does have huge potential though, and staying at Hillsborough, and playing each week, would be great for his development.

However, you can understand why a Premier League move would appeal, so Wednesday need to act. They must show Urhoghide that he can fulfil his potential with them, and back that up with a suitable contract offer. This summer needs to bring major changes at the club, and the focus must be on promoting youth and building the team around them.

Ben Wignall

This is a contract that definitely needs sorting out.

Urhoghide’s short stint in the Wednesday first-team squad last season didn’t last long after his red card against Reading last February, and it’s taken him a while to get himself back into contention.

But Neil Thompson gave him his chance again in January and he’s performed very well indeed – certainly when I saw him against Preston North End he nullified Scott Sinclair when playing on the left side of a back three.

With the Owls’ back-line not really getting any younger, Urhoghide could form a partnership with someone for years to come, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign, it’s an issue that needs addressing urgently.

George Dagless

I think it would be wise.

He’s obviously a talented young player and the Owls would be benefitting hugely if they managed to keep him or at least get him on longer terms.

If they drop into League One their task of keeping him is going to be so hard with the parties that are apparently interested but they can at least guard against losing him on the cheap.

Will the player want to extend and potentially put suitors off paying extra for him, though? That’s a conversation that will be had as well.

If the Owls can do it they should but whether they will be able to remains to be seen.