“It has to be a major worry” – Should there be Blackburn Rovers concern after big Jon Dahl Tomasson news? The verdict

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is on Feyenoord’s managerial shortlist to replace their current boss Arne Slot should he move on from De Kuip.

That is according to Voetbal International reporter Martin Krabbendam, who claims that the former Danish international striker is of interest to the hierarchy of the Eredivisie table-toppers.

Current manager Slot has been linked with the Leeds United job recently, although they instead opted for the short-term appointment of Javi Gracia – they could go back in for Slot though in the summer if they preserve their Premier League status and that would create a vacancy.

Tomasson has only been in England for less than a year, having replaced Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park, but he currently has Rovers in fourth position in the Championship and saw his side advance into the FA Cup quarter-finals this week.

Should Blackburn fans be concerned by this particular link though, especially as Tomasson played for Feyenoord twice during his career? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Toby Wilding

It doesn’t feel like a huge surprise that Tomasson is starting to attract this sort of interest.

While questions have been raised about performances at times this season, the fact is that football is a results business, and right now he is excelling in that respect with Blackburn.

Getting to fourth in the Championship and the Quarter Finals of FA Cup is far beyond what many Rovers fans would have expected when you consider the key players lost in the summer, and the frustrations in terms of incomings in this season’s transfer window.

As a result, it does make sense that Tomasson is becoming a candidate for other clubs, which obviously has to be a concern for Rovers, since it is far from certain a replacement would be able to replicate what he is doing.

Indeed, the fact it is Feyenoord who are being linked will only add to that concern, not only due to the fact they can give Tomasson the chance to compete for trophies and in European football, but also because a return to a club he did so well at as a player could be appealing to him.

However, the fact he only signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park in the summer, does at least give Blackburn fans some hope that they can stand firm in the wake of any potential approaches for Tomasson from elsewhere, in the not too distant future.

Chris Gallagher

It has to be a major worry.

With Feyenoord doing so well, Arne Slot is going to attract attention, although you would think he may stick around if they win the Eredivisie and get Champions League football next season.

However, the point is he will have many admirers and the Dutch side are right to plan ahead.

And, it’s no surprise they’re looking at Tomasson. The work he has done with Blackburn has been superb this season and I think he deserves more credit than he has received.

As well as that, the reason this link in particular is a concern for Rovers is due to his connection with the Rotterdam side.

Tomasson made nearly 200 appearances for them during his career, so it’s a club that’s close to his heart and you’d think he would return if he had the chance.

But, it shows they’re doing something right if he’s linked with big jobs and the only focus now will be on winning promotion this season.

Ben Wignall

I don’t think Blackburn fans have anything to worry about right now when it comes to Feyenoord being apparently keen.

It all rests on whether or not Slot departs this summer, with Leeds linked with returning for his signature in the summer, but with Feyenoord gunning for the Dutch League title and a Champions League spot up for grabs, surely he wouldn’t depart if they’re in European football next season for a club in Leeds that have struggled this season?

Of course, other clubs could come in for Slot that could provide him with European football, but if I was a Blackburn fan then I wouldn’t even be worrying about that just yet.

I’d instead be enjoying the current run of results as it wasn’t too long ago where they had gone into a tailspin – they are now back in form and credit has to go to Tomasson for getting his side back to their best.