Jonny Howson has admitted that he believes that Middlesbrough's squad has everything it needs to achieve the goal of promotion to the Premier League later this year.

Boro have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish since the turn of the year under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick.

Before the international break, Middlesbrough moved to within three points of Sheffield United who occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship standings.

While the Blades do have a game in hand over Boro, there is no guarantee that Paul Heckingbottom's side will extend their advantage in the race for automatic promotion in April.

Howson recently committed his future to Middlesbrough by extending his contract until 2024 and is expected to feature for his side this weekend when they head to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

While Boro will enter this clash as favourites due to their league position, they cannot afford to underestimate the Terriers who picked up a morale-boosting victory over Millwall earlier this month.

Ahead of this clash, Howson has made an honest claim about Boro's chances of achieving promotion.

Speaking to the club's website (as cited by Gazette Live), Howson said:"It can vary and it's hard to compare seasons, teams, managers because times change as well.

"But looking at this side and the management, it has everything it needs to be able to do it [get promoted].

"We can sit here though and say 'we could do this or that' but it's all irrelevant unless we go out on the pitch and do it.

"I think what I'm trying to say is the next few weeks are going to be vital.

"If we perform to the standard we know we can do, then we'll give ourselves a good chance and let's be honest, from where we came from earlier on in the season, it's nice to be in the conversation at this end of the table with eight games to go."

The Verdict

Howson makes a valid point about how it is nice for Boro to be in the conversation for automatic promotion as the club experienced a poor start to the season with Chris Wilder at the helm before opting to replace the 55-year-old with Carrick.

Middlesbrough have since gone on to score 50 goals in 22 league games and have won an impressive total of 16 of these fixtures.

If Boro are able to hold their nerve by picking up positive results on a regular basis in the closing stages of the campaign, they could potentially move above the Blades in the standings.

Having previously achieved promotion to the Premier League during his time at Norwich, Howson will be looking to use his wealth of Championship experience to his advantage in the coming weeks.

The midfielder knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level as he has made 405 second-tier appearances during his career.