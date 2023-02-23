“It has contributed to dropped points for Sunderland” – Amad Diallo headache for Tony Mowbray: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Rotherham United on Tuesday night, as Tony Mowbray’s side dropped to eighth and outside the play-off places.

It was the second consecutive fixture where the Black Cats have been below-par, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City days prior.

Amad Diallo was one player to struggle against Rotherham, with the Manchester United loanee, once again, failing to build on what was a lively half-hour cameo in the 3-0 win over QPR.

As per Wyscout, the 20-year-old has had just one single off-target shot across back-to-back 90 minute appearances against Bristol City and Rotherham, whilst he’s failed to register a shot creating action for a teammate.

Our writers debate whether or not it’s time for Mowbray to consider dropping the young forward out of his starting line-up once more this coming weekend against Coventry City.

Ben Wignall

There is the reasoning there for dropping Diallo for a game or two and seeing what impact he makes off the bench instead, but I’d persist for one more match with the Ivorian.

Diallo is a youngster who has obvious ability, as evidenced by some of the goals he has scored in the 2022-23 season, but he is still learning and won’t have the consistency there just yet.

Tony Mowbray has options out wide, with Patrick Roberts the obvious candidate to potentially replace Diallo, and there is also Jewison Bennette who is seemingly being eased in still off the bench following his summer move.

Diallo offers a more direct and potent threat than both though, so despite not showing it in his previous two matches, Mowbray should keep him in for the trip to Coventry this weekend.

Chris Gallagher

No, he should keep faith with the youngster.

It’s natural for a 20-year-old to have a slight dip and that could be happening here but the reality is that Diallo has been outstanding on the whole since joining the Black Cats. Plus, it’s not as if Sunderland are blessed with lots of depth and quality in attack.

Sometimes things can get overcomplicated and Mowbray just needs to pick his best team when they take on Coventry this weekend and most would agree that Diallo makes that.

So, let him play through this mini-slump and it may just be a scruffy goal, or even just beating his man early on, to get Diallo feeling good about himself again and once that happens he will go back to being a major player for Sunderland.

Alfie Burns

It’s not quite happened for Diallo in the last couple of games and it has contributed to dropped points for Sunderland.

Diallo isn’t the only player to not hit the required level in games with Bristol City and Rotherham, but when you weigh up the impact he had from the bench v QPR, it’s maybe worth just drawing him back to that role again.

Jack Clarke is flying right now and there’s the option to bring Patrick Roberts back into the fold, as well as Jewison Bennette. It’s not like Mowbray has no option but to persist with Diallo when he’s not playing well.

There’s more to the game than just goals and assists, yet it’s quite obvious that the Man United loanee just isn’t playing with the freedom and confidence we know he’s got in him. Clarke, for example, even when he’s not influencing the game directly with goals and assists, is still progressive with his running, busy with his crossing and always looking to beat a man.

Mowbray should be piling the pressure onto individuals taking things in their stride, protecting others like Diallo. A period on the bench, impacting games in the final half-hour, as we saw at QPR, makes perfect sense.