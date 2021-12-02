Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Doncaster Rovers News

‘It had to happen’, ‘The correct choice’ – Many Doncaster fans react to major club announcement

Despite only being appointed in May, Richie Wellens has paid the price for Doncaster Rovers’ poor form with his job.

After two successful stints as a player with Donny earlier in his career, Wellens was chosen as the successor to Darren Moore after he headed to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in March.

Having been sacked just months prior from League Two side Salford City, it seemed like there may be better candidates out there than Wellens but it was hoped that a familiar face would be able to rally the troops ahead of the 2021-22 season.

That has not been the case though as Doncaster have won just three out of their 19 League One matches this season and only find Crewe Alexandra below them in the table.

It was the Railwaymen who put the final nail in Wellens’ coffin last night in the EFL Trophy with a 2-0 win at Gresty Road – Rovers still managed to get through to the next stage of the competition but it was Doncaster’s league form that ultimately cost the 41-year-old his job.

Doncaster fans have been reacting to the club’s decision and whilst Wellens is a fan favourite, the majority agree that the right call has been made.


