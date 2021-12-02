‘It had to happen’, ‘The correct choice’ – Many Doncaster fans react to major club announcement

Despite only being appointed in May, Richie Wellens has paid the price for Doncaster Rovers’ poor form with his job.

After two successful stints as a player with Donny earlier in his career, Wellens was chosen as the successor to Darren Moore after he headed to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in March.

Having been sacked just months prior from League Two side Salford City, it seemed like there may be better candidates out there than Wellens but it was hoped that a familiar face would be able to rally the troops ahead of the 2021-22 season.

That has not been the case though as Doncaster have won just three out of their 19 League One matches this season and only find Crewe Alexandra below them in the table.

It was the Railwaymen who put the final nail in Wellens’ coffin last night in the EFL Trophy with a 2-0 win at Gresty Road – Rovers still managed to get through to the next stage of the competition but it was Doncaster’s league form that ultimately cost the 41-year-old his job.

Doncaster fans have been reacting to the club’s decision and whilst Wellens is a fan favourite, the majority agree that the right call has been made.

Shame it didn’t work out, @RichieWe11ens you’ll always be remembered as one of our legends. All the best🔴⚪️ #drfc https://t.co/BMzc8gC1Y0 — Jefferson Hall-Nolan (@jr_drfc) December 2, 2021

club legend, sad but needed. baldwin next. https://t.co/RLQy0OgMZG — max whiteman (@maxwhiteman9) December 2, 2021

About time aswell https://t.co/JSQ6VNhfTu — Ashley Cantrill (@AshCanna) December 2, 2021

Shame it never worked out but it had to happen #drfc https://t.co/NPu3IfTK2Q — Kieran O'Malley (@KieranOMalley) December 2, 2021

Always a rovers legend but the correct choice https://t.co/CBakXH7nvA — Eoghan Lamont (@EoghanLamont) December 2, 2021

Still a legend, shame it never worked out #drfc https://t.co/PSaCBJG7vO — Oliver Fardell (@OliverFardell) December 2, 2021

Good now let’s always remember him as our ex player and legend https://t.co/TacrxRFlEA — Claire Brandon (@southstandclez) December 2, 2021

Thank god. Absolute club legend but that doesn’t win games. And neither did he. https://t.co/iR2fzC6dJn — Jack Roberts 🕸 (@jack_roberts_44) December 2, 2021

Shame it didn't work out. Team clearly not playing for him. Sad. https://t.co/kVlGp3va4B — Danny Farber (@DanielSahne94) December 2, 2021