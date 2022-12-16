“It goes two ways doesn’t it?” – Michael Carrick issues honest Middlesbrough transfer message

Michael Carrick has opened up on his hopes for retaining key players for his Middlesbrough side ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro have been in exceptional form under their new manager with several players impressing and ahead of the transfer window, which will inevitably lead to speculation.

It’s a given at this time of year and with Carrick admitting his desire to keep hold of his key players, it may suggest one or two calls have already been fielded about their availability.

The former Manchester United coach detailed his plans for adding to his squad recently with the hope they can improve the team as their chances of a promotion push increase with each passing game.

With the likes of Dael Fry and Isaiah Jones already being under the eye of Premier League clubs, along with Boro not benefitting from parachute payments, the possibility of selling one of their main assets cannot be ruled out.

When asked about the importance of keeping his best players, Carrick refused to rule out a potential departure, telling Teeside Live: “It goes two ways doesn’t it? We’ve done well and so we want to push to keep improving. But when you’re doing well that can attract other types of attention.

“That’s just how it is and from my perspective, I love to see our lads playing well. That might mean people are looking at them, but of course we want to keep our best players.

“In the position we are in a league like this, we’re looking forward, we want to improve and we want to keep getting better. And obviously to do that we want to keep our better players.”

Boro are in a healthy financial position, considering the most recent set of accounts which posted £19m losses does not include the sales of Djed Spence or Marcus Tavernier.

This will no doubt ease the pressure on needing to sell that other clubs in the Championship may have. It could also give Carrick some room to manoeuvre when it comes to adding to his squad in January.

The Verdict

While a sale of any of their star players in January is unlikely, it cannot be ruled out.

As a Championship club, you’re at the mercy of clubs willing to pay over the odds to recruit players to improve their own situations and ridiculous fees can be passed as a result of that.

Boro have shown with Spence and Tavernier that they are willing to listen to the right offers, but only if it suits them. If it does, they will have a decent armoury at their disposal to replace any outgoing players.

Not only that, but the pull of working for Michael Carrick will no doubt peak interest of many players.