“It fits our business model” – Huddersfield fan pundit reacts as club close in on 12-goal midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the signing of AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, according to various reports.

As revealed first on Monday evening by the South London Press, the 21-year-old is set to make the step up to the Championship after firing in 12 goals for the Dons last season, despite being part of a side which were eventually relegated to League Two.

The fee the Terriers are set to pay is in the region of £800,000, and Rudoni will become an option either through the middle as an attacking midfielder or as a wide player.

Rudoni will eventually become Huddersfield’s fourth senior signing of the summer, following Will Boyle, David Kasumu and Connor Mahoney through the door, and FLW’s Terriers fan pundit Graeme Rayner believes that it is a good acquisition for the West Yorkshire outfit.

“He’s been on our radar for a while, and he fits the model of when we do shell out on a transfer fee the type of player that we will shell out on normally is a young player with big sell-on potential,” Graeme said.

“I’m hearing that the fee is anything between half-a million and a million pounds, and I would imagine if he has two seasons with us that on a par in terms of stats he did for Wimbledon last year, then we would be potentially shipping him on for five or six times what we paid for him.

“So, it fits our business model – I’ve not seen him play, from his stats and the reports he certainly seems to be the sort of midfielder we’ve been missing and we don’t get a lot of goals from midfield, last season most of our goals came from set-pieces or Danny Ward, basically.

“To get a midfielder that will potentially chip in with goals – if he can get eight or nine goals in the Championship then fantastic.

“A young player, lots of potential, clearly someone who’s been on our radar regardless of the managerial or coaching situation, so good luck to him.

“I think that means that Lewis O’Brien leaving the club is imminent, which is no surprise, so fair enough, let’s have a new-look midfield and see how we get on.

“I think when you pair him up with someone like Kasumu, who we got from MK Dons, then we’ve got a young, energetic midfield – throw Jonny Russell and Scott High into the mix and really there’s only Jonathan Hogg who is the elder statesman in the team in his testimonial season.

“So from that point of view I think it’s a good signing, it’s not necessarily the big marquee signing but we don’t really do them anymore – good luck to him, I hope he does well.”

The Verdict

Rudoni clearly has some untapped potential, and he deserves to make the step up after starring for a struggling Wimbledon side last season.

He has the ability to feature in a variety of positions for Huddersfield, but it’s all a matter of whether he can cope with the Championship.

For less than £1 million though, it is a risk worth taking if you’re the Terriers, as they could potentially make a lot more money back on his signature down the line if he impresses.

Whilst he’s not an out-and-out Lewis O’Brien replacement, this signing will go some way to easing supporters fears over the midfielder’s potentially imminent departure.