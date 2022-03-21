This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town’s FLW fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has backed Carlos Corberan’s decision to start Tom Lees and Matty Pearson at centre-back over Levi Colwill in Saturday’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Colwill, 19, has been a sensation since joining Town on loan from Chelsea, but his involvement at the start of 2022 has been hampered by injury and illness.

In that time, Huddersfield have impressed, with Corberan pairing Lees with Pearson and playing a variation of 4-4-2.

Saturday was tough for both Lees and Pearson, though, with Dominic Solanke starring in a 3-0 win for Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lees was hooked for Colwill at half-time with the game at 2-0, before Solanke got the better of Colwill to bag the third.

Despite that, FLW’s Town fan pundit, Graeme, believes that Corberan got it right at the start despite the struggle Lees, in particular, endured.

“It felt the right decision,” Graeme explained. “We tend to do better with a four than a three-five at the back and I think the back four Carlos selected was the right one on form and fitness.

“Tom Lees has been really good lately – it was his worst game I can remember, just in terms of not being at the races. His mistake for the second goal was really poor.

“It was one of those days. I don’t think having Levi Colwill in the starting XI would’ve made much difference.”

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

Goals from Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma and Solanke secured Bournemouth the points, moving them six clear of the chasing pack in the race for automatic promotion.

Huddersfield have now lost back-to-back Championship fixtures and slipped to fourth, despite the fact they hadn’t lost a league fixture since November this time last week.

Graeme continued: “We were simply outplayed by a better team. A Premier League team.

“We have to accept that sometimes. Our decent run of form has come to an end, but we’ve got a break now to come back into some form and I’m sure Colwill will play his part.”

The Verdict

Lees and Pearson have been so reliable for Town all season, particularly in Colwill’s absence earlier in 2022.

For that reason, reverting to a back four, it seemed the right call that Corberan left his Chelsea loanee out.

Ultimately, Lees and Pearson were particularly stretched by Solanke and Huddersfield struggled to build out from the back without Colwill on the ball.

It was a mistake in that sense, but it hardly got any better at half-time when Colwill came on, so maybe it’s best to just put it down as a bad day at the office.

Thoughts? Let us know!