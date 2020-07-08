‘It feels slightly harsh to judge’ – Leeds United signing’s price-tag emerges: Have they overpaid? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Helder Costa has converted his loan move at Leeds United into a permanent deal, penning a four-year contract at Elland Road.

Leeds have reportedly paid £16m to get this deal over the line, with the former Wolves flyer now at Elland Road to stay.

The 26-year-old has four goals and five assists to his name this season for the Whites, with his form decent enough, but hardly spectacular.

Our writers discuss Leeds’ outlay to bring Costa to Elland Road…

George Dagless

It’s a bit steep, in all honesty.

Costa has done some good stuff but perhaps hasn’t hit the exact heights Leeds might have wanted from him on a consistent basis.

Obviously, he has done enough for the club to want to keep him and I think what we’ll see is a similar route of progression with him under Bielsa as we have seen with Jack Harrison.

We know that Costa is a good player and we know he can get better so the best way to look at the fee is that Leeds are paying it with the expectancy he’ll be worth a lot more in the coming years.

In that sense, then, it’s probably worth the punt because he could be a fantastic player if things go his way.

Is he worth £16m based on this season? No. Is he worth that on what he could become, you’d probably say yes and Leeds fans will hope that is what comes to pass.

Ned Holmes

It feels slightly harsh to judge Costa on just one season’s performances, particularly as he’s shown some real improvement this term.

That said, on this season’s evidence it’s very difficult to justify his £16 million price tag.

At 26, he is likely just approaching his prime and he looks to be finding his feet at Elland Road but I expected him to have more of an impact in the final third if I’m honest.

Four goals and five assists isn’t quite the sort of impact that either he or the Whites will have been hoping for.

The way he tore up the Championship while at Wolves signified to me this could be a fantastic signing for Leeds but he hasn’t quite been able to reach that level this term.

I think we could see him come good over the next season or so but for the time being, you can’t say he’s been worth £16 million yet.

George Harbey

Overall, I don’t think he’s lived up to that price tag, but if he helps Leeds reach the Premier League this season, then he’s definitely worth his weight in gold.

Costa was brought in to do one thing and one thing only – to help provide Leeds with a spark going forward, to help pass on his experience of winning promotion having done so with Wolves in 2017/18.

Whilst his performances have been somewhat hit and miss this season, he’s been really impressive at times this season, and has done a lot of work defensively after adapting to Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play really well indeed.

He hasn’t played as well as he did under Nuno Santo at Wolves, but four goals and six assists isn’t too bad of a record by any means.

If he is part of a promotion-winning squad, which looks to be the case at the moment, then fans will hail him for years to come.