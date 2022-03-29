“It feels pretty clear” – Nottingham Forest’s chance of longer-term agreement for 21-year-old amid Leeds interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest midfielder, James Garner, is on the radar of Leeds United heading into the summer transfer window.

Leeds, should they stay in the Premier League, will be looking to evolve their midfield options and may swoop for Man United man, Garner.

As per Phil Hay at The Athletic, the 21-year-old is someone that could be on Leeds’ radar, as he prepares to take the step into the Premier League after 18 months on loan with Forest in the Championship.

It goes without saying that Steve Cooper would love to retain Garner beyond 2021/22, but does Forest’s chance of doing that rest on them delivering a play-off campaign and, ultimately, promotion?

Our writers take a look at Forest’s chances of re-signing Garner:

Ned Holmes

Unless Nottingham Forest are promoted to the Premier League this season, I cannot see it happening.

If Man United look to send him out on loan again it will surely be to get top flight experience because he’s proven he’s ready for that.

Should they decide it’s time to cash in permanently, it seems as though there will be Premier League clubs in the running.

With that in mind, it’s hard to see any way Forest sign Garner in the summer if they don’t win promotion.

If they go up, then they become a very realistic destination given how he’s fared there over the past 15 months or so.

That’s a big if though.

Marcus Ally

If they do not get promoted they have no chance of re-signing James Garner.

It feels pretty clear that the attack-minded midfielder will be playing Premier League football next season either on loan or at a new permanent destination.

If Forest cannot offer him that, then Garner will look elsewhere and Leeds United will be more desirable with Jesse Marsch’s men looking likely to maintain their top-flight status for another season.

A very difficult summer transfer window lies ahead for the Reds, if they are unable to book a spot in the play-offs then it could end up being a start from scratch job for Steve Cooper in the summer.

Billy Mulley

I am surprised to see that Manchester United are considering the permanent sale of James Garner first and foremost.

Ultimately, the midfielder is progressing at an alarming rate and has the potential to be a star in England’s top division.

It would be an incredible signing at Leeds if they are able to pull it off, because they will not be signing someone who is just ready for Premier League football, they will be buying someone who can grow with the ambitions of the club.

It would also be an unbelievable signing at Nottingham Forest, with that only seeming a possibility if they are able to win promotion this season.

Technically speaking, there are not many better than the United loanee in the Championship, whilst he also has the desire and intelligence to match.

Garner needs to be playing Premier League football next season, and should Forest achieve a top-flight status, then they will have just as good of a chance as the Whites.