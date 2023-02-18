“It feels like the right time” – Should Paul Ince be replaced as Reading manager following recent results? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading‘s woeful away form in the Championship this season continued on Friday night when they lost to Cardiff City in South Wales.

The Royals were minutes away from taking a point back to Berkshire, only to be left broken hearted by a Romaine Sawyers strike in the 91st minute.

Paul Ince’s side have the second-worst away record in the league with just 11 points picked up out of a possible 51 – only Huddersfield have picked up less points albeit with a game less played, with their form on the road a big concern going into the final 14 matches of the season.

It is not inconceivable that Reading could still go down as they are only on 41 points, although it would take consistently good results from three or four teams below them plus the Royals not winning many games at all between now and May.

Amid their loss of form in recent months though, should the Reading hierarchy consider parting company with Ince to try and results back on track? The FLW team have had their say…

Chris Gallagher

No, not yet.

I think in a way Ince is a victim of his own success because if you had offered Reading fans this position before a ball was kicked was this season then I’m sure most would’ve taken it.

A relegation battle was expected and Ince deserves credit for keeping the side away from the bottom three with relative ease.

However, that doesn’t mean all is good.

The style of play in recent weeks particularly has been dismal and I can understand frustration at that because the side are set up to contain and it’s not the right approach.

But, I think Ince deserves until the end of the season and Ince needs to show over the coming months that he can play a more expansive style if he wants to be in charge for the long-term.

Alfie Burns

If there’s any doubt in Reading’s mind, now is the time to change.

Reading are heading into a run of 14 games where their season is going to drift. They aren’t going up and they won’t be sucked into the relegation battle.

Ince’s football is unconvincing, as are some of his methods – essentially stating this is the best he can get out of this group of players feels really defeatist.

You wouldn’t argue against Reading looking to change and, at this moment, it feels like the right time if there’s a successor in mind.

That gives them time to assess the squad and the club as a whole, identifying changes that need to be made ahead of a productive summer.

A full pre-season then follows as Reading look to make something out of 2023/24.

After a few years of nothingness that has to be the ambition and a change is probably needed to turn that ambition into a reality.

Ben Wignall

I was surprised when Ince was appointed in the first place back in 2022 following an eight-year absence from management, but he did a decent-enough job in the final few months of last season to be given the job on a permanent basis.

And despite the transfer restrictions imposed upon the club, I was beginning to think that he could have been the right fit all along after the first few months of the season.

But results have now started to tail off and they are rarely winning – they may still have the third-most points at home this season but their away form and performances on the road have been shocking for the most part.

Add in Ince clashing with multiple journalists recently and admitting that his players ‘can’t play football’ in the sense of passing it around instead of going direct – it appears that he’s really feeling the pressure.

Currently on 41 points with 14 matches to play, it isn’t out of the question that Reading go down if they only win say two more matches this season, despite currently sitting in mid-table of the Championship – that’s just how predictable the league is.

I really think another manager could get more out of the current Reading squad though, so if it was up to me, I’d be looking for a new manager.