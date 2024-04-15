Highlights Southampton's championship promotion hopes revived after recent wins and rivals' losses.

Southampton could look to make an unlikely push for the Championship automatic promotion places after their hopes had previously looked all but over.

The Saints managed to beat Watford with a last minute winner on Saturday afternoon, which saw them move closer towards the top two.

With Leeds United and Leicester City also losing and Ipswich Town dropping points, the Saints will be licking their lips at the prospect of breaking in at the last hurdle.

After relegation last season, the Saints had a revamp of the squad in the summer after hiring Russell Martin as their new manager, and a number of these players have impressed.

However, there is concern that some of the loanees that have starred may not return to the club if they fail to achieve promotion - like Harwood-Bellis.

Harwood-Bellis has once again shown his defensive dominance at Championship level for Southampton

Harwood-Bellis has always been a talented and highly rated centre-back. Currently contracted to European champions Manchester City, he has featured previously for Pep Guardiola’s side, before going out on loan to Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht and Stoke City.

But it was last season where he started to shine, on loan at Burnley. He would help Vincent Kompany’s side win the Championship, forming a great partnership with Jordan Beyer at the back.

After surprisingly not rejoining Burnley for their Premier League campaign, he headed to Southampton on loan, who have an option to buy if they get promoted for £15 million.

The 22-year-old has once again become a key cog for Martin’s side. An assured defensive presence, he is composed on the ball, has great vision and he loves a diagonal pass.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 23/24 stats (league only, as of 14/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 35 Minutes 3096 Pass accuracy 92.5% Long ball accuracy 63.7% Touches per 90 107.6 Tackles won % 41.4% Duels won % 60.6% Aerial duels won % 58.7% Interceptions per 90 1.19 Blocks per 90 0.26 Recoveries per 90 4.71

Southampton will have to get promoted to sign Harwood-Bellis

With Harwood-Bellis shining so much this year, signing him on a permanent basis should be top of the Saints’ priory list for the summer.

However, the only problem is that their option to buy is only if they get promoted. Even if they manage to get an offer accepted whilst still playing Championship football, would he join?

When speaking about the prospect of joining Saints on a permanent deal in October, Harwood-Bellis said he would be happy to stay at St Mary’s if they do get promoted.

He said: “If we get promoted. Yeah, 100 per cent. That’s the drive of the whole club, to get back to the Premier League, and that’s where I want to be.

“I wouldn’t have come here if that wasn’t the club's ambition. If someone said to me, you’ll be playing for Southampton in the Premier League next year, I’d snap your hand off.”

Teams that are already preparing for the summer are also looking at Harwood-Bellis. It has been reported that Ipswich will be looking at signing him if they manage to get promoted to the Premier League.

With Harwood-Bellis seemingly starting to attract attention from teams preparing for the top flight, it would be wise to think that others currently in the top flight would be looking at him also.

Assuming what he said back in October remains the same though, it seems he is not willing to stay with the Saints if they remain in the second tier.