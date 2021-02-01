‘It feels like it makes sense’ – Bristol City looking to seal agreement for Middlesbrough player: The verdict

Sam Rourke

It’s an interesting one this.

I feel the Robins already have a number of strikers who are more than capable of scoring goals at this level, with the likes of Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou and Chris Martin all knowing where the net is at this level.

So, the need for a new striker is not a must in my eyes for Dean Holden’s side, however Assombalonga for a cut-price of £2m does represent a good deal.

The 28-year-old striker has struggled to emulate his previous consistent goalscoring form he showcased at Nottingham Forest/Peterborough, at Middlesbrough, but a fresh start could be just what Britt needs to rekindle it.

The Robins do create a lot of chances for their strikers with the creative talent that is behind their frontline, and you could see Assombalonga thriving here.

He’s an instinctive striker who has good physical qualities that mean he is capable of handling the demands and rigours of the Sky Bet Championship.

With Diedhiou’s future at Ashton Gate still up in the air, a move to bring in Britt does make sense should he depart.

Assombalonga? Saville? – Can you name which Middlesbrough player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the season against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup? Britt Assombalonga Ashley Fletcher George Saville Marvin Johnson

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced that this is the right move.

Assombalonga has finally shown in recent months that he could be the striker that the club’s supporters had originally hoped for.

So for the club to reportedly look at cashing-in on him now, I think it’d be a huge mistake, especially given the position Boro currently find themselves in.

They’re well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this season in the Championship, so it’s some consolation that they’ll seemingly be getting a striker through the door in exchange for Assombalonga.

But I don’t think this is the right decision at all by the club, as he’s one of their most important players at this moment in time.

Alfie Burns

Considering Boro forked out £15m for Assombalonga back in 2017 and he’s not delivered what they thought he would in terms of promotion, he’s proved to be an expensive flop in many ways.

That’s perhaps harsh, as I do feel he is still a good striker, but this is probably time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Recouping £2m for a player you spent £15m on is a bit of a bitter pill to swallow, but Boro will be happy enough if they land a replacement on the cheap.

It feels like it makes sense to give this the green-light today.