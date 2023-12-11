Highlights Sonny Perkins' loan spell at Oxford United has not gone as expected, with the striker struggling for playing time.

Perkins has only played four minutes of league football and has been left out of recent matches, indicating a lack of future at Oxford.

Perkins' potential and talent make him an attractive option for other clubs, and Leeds United may recall him in January for a better loan move.

Oxford United striker Sonny Perkins joined the club on loan in August from Leeds United, but it's fair to say the move hasn't quite worked out like all parties would have wanted.

Perkins joined Oxford with a reputation as a very promising young talent. The 19-year-old actually featured in Leeds' first league game of the season against Cardiff City before moving to the Kassam Stadium a couple of weeks later.

The striker is highly thought of at Elland Road and with Perkins massively struggling for playing time with The U's, then it would be no surprise if the Whites were to re-call him in January and loan him out to a different club.

Perkins' current situation at Oxford is benefiting nobody and a resolution needs to be found quickly for the benefit of the youngster's career.

Sonny Perkins' time at Oxford United

Perkins has really struggled for minutes at the Kassam Stadium, playing just three league games all season. In total, he's played just four minutes of league football, with his three appearances all as a fleeting cameo with just minutes remaining.

This is certainly not what Leeds and Perkins himself would have expected when he agreed to join the club on a season-long loan.

The striker has seen a bit more game time in the cup competitions, featuring off the bench in the club's win against Maidenhead United in the first round of the FA Cup, before starting against MK Dons and Chelsea U21 in the EFL Trophy.

However, Perkins didn't even make the bench for the U's most recent EFL trophy game against Forest Green Rovers, putting the final nail in his coffin for a loan spell that has backfired.

Given that the EFL Trophy is usually a game that clubs rotate in, and give other players chances, to not even be included in the match day squad ensures that Perkins has no future at the club going forward.

The striker has only made three League One squads all season and clearly wasn't rated by Liam Manning or new head coach Des Buckingham. It's best for all parties if Perkins returns to Leeds in January.

Next move is crucial for Sonny Perkins

Perkins is highly-rated at Leeds, this was clear to see with Daniel Farke using him from the bench in his first game in charge.

The youngster will likely have a bright future at Leeds, with the club signing him on a three-year deal from West Ham in the summer of 2022.

Sonny Perkins' senior career - Transfermarkt - 11/12/2023 Club Years P G West Ham 2019-22 3 0 Leeds United 2022- 4 1 Oxford United (Loan) 2023-24 6 1

He made his competitive debut for the Hammers in 2021, featuring in two Europa League fixtures against Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Zagreb before making his Premier League debut against Leeds United in January 2022, in what was an ironic twist of fate.

The striker has made four appearances for Leeds' first-team, with three of them coming during the 2022/23 season.

He made his debut for the club in a League Cup game against Wolves, before rescuing a draw for Leeds away at Cardiff in the FA Cup third round. He'd make one further appearance for the Whites last year, featuring against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

It's fair to say you don't play Premier League and European football at 17 without being a talented player, so there's no doubt there'd be a host of clubs willing to sign Perkins on loan next month if he's re-called from the Kassam Stadium.

At only 19, there's still plenty of time for Perkins to make his mark at EFL level. The next move for Perkins is a crucial one and a move that Leeds United can't afford to get wrong.