Highlights Birmingham City had a busy transfer window over the summer, adding 12 new players to their squad on either permanent or loan deals.

Results have declined since Wayne Rooney became manager, with the team slipping to 18th in the Championship table.

Marc Roberts, a long-serving player at Birmingham, is likely to leave the club in 2024 due to limited game time and his contract expiring at the end of the season. This could benefit both parties financially.

It would be no huge surprise if the January transfer window proved to be an eventful one at Birmingham City.

Following the takeover of the club led by American businessman Tom Wagner, the Blues enjoyed a busy period in the market over the summer.

In total, no fewer than 12 new players were added to the first-team squad at St Andrew's, either on a permanent basis, or on loan.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Now though, results have taken something of a downward turn since the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager.

The Blues have picked up just one point in five games since the former Manchester United and England striker took charge at St Andrew's, a run that has seen them slip to 18th in the Championship table.

As a result, it may be no huge surprise if that leads to some more new signings for Birmingham once the window reopens in January, with the aim of strengthening the squad, and improving those results again.

However, there may need to be departures from the club in order to make room for those new additions, and one current player who it could be argued looks well set to move on from St Andrew's at some point next year, is Marc Roberts.

What is Marc Roberts' current situation at Birmingham?

Having joined Birmingham from Barnsley all the way back in the summer of 2017, Roberts is now one of the longest-serving senior players still on the books of the Blues.

During his time with the club, the centre back has made 184 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham.

However, Roberts has found game time harder to come by for Birmingham this season, despite the club's mixed fortunes on the pitch.

As a result, there certainly seems to be a strong argument to be made for the suggestion that at some point in 2024, Roberts will bid farewell to Birmingham City.

Why does it look likely that Roberts will leave Birmingham in 2024?

So far this season, the centre back has made just three appearances in league and cup football, all of which have come as a late substitute.

Consequently, it seems clear that right now, Roberts is some way down the pecking order at St Andrew's.

However, at 33-years-old, the defender is now approaching the final few years of his career, so he will no doubt want to be playing as much as possible while he still has the chance to do so.

Considering how things have gone for him so far this season though, it appears he will get much chance to do that, if he remains at Birmingham for much longer.

As a result, it would seem to make sense for Roberts from an individual perspective, to push for a move away from Birmingham as soon as possible, especially considering selling him in January, would likely suit the club as well.

Right now, Roberts' contract at St Andrew's is due to expire at the end of this season, and his lack of game time means it would make little sense for either party to extend the deal beyond that point.

That of course, means the January transfer window will be Birmingham's last chance to receive a fee for the defender, which could be useful for raising funds to reinvest in the strengthening of the squad.

Indeed, with Birmingham likely to need to replace Roberts once he departs to maintain their depth at centre back, it would be better to let him go for a fee in January than on a free in the summer, in order to ensure they have as much money as possible with which to do that.

Regardless of when it happens though, it is hard to get away from the sense that given how things are going right now, there looks to be little sense in Marc Roberts still being a Birmingham City player, after 2024.