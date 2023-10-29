Highlights Southampton's transfer failures, including the likes of Paul Onuachu and Mislav Orsic, have contributed to their relegation.

Joe Aribo, despite his potential, has struggled at Southampton and has seen limited game time under Russell Martin.

It would be in the best interest of both Southampton and Aribo for him to leave the club in January and reignite his career elsewhere.

Like most clubs who have suffered relegation, Southampton can point to many failures in the transfer market as contributing factors to their demise.

The £18.5m addition of Paul Onuachu, who didn’t score a goal and has subsequently left on loan, is an obvious one, along with Mislav Orsic who was overlooked by different managers despite arriving with a good reputation.

Another signing that hasn’t worked out, and one that is a bit more of a surprise, is Joe Aribo.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Joe Aribo struggles at Southampton since Rangers move

When the Saints won the race to sign the attacking midfielder from Rangers in the summer of 2022, it seemed like a real coup.

This was a player who had scored for the Glasgow outfit in the Europa League final, as they defied the odds to come within penalty kicks of securing a European trophy. He had also starred under Steven Gerrard as Rangers ended Celtic’s dominance in Scotland for one season.

Combining pace and power with technical ability, the former Charlton man seemed perfect for the Premier League. Yet, for whatever reason, his first season in the top-flight was forgettable.

Worryingly for Aribo though, his situation hasn’t really changed under Russell Martin.

Of his ten appearances in the league this season, only one has been a start, which came in the 1-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town.

Admittedly, competition for places is hard, but after an underwhelming first campaign on the south coast, Aribo would have hoped to become a key player in the Championship.

Things can change quickly in football, but the reality is that it’s hard to see a way into the team for the Nigerian international. It’s also worth noting, that when the limited opportunities have come Aribo’s way, he hasn’t exactly shone.

Joe Aribo needs to leave Southampton

Therefore, a January exit seems the best move for all parties, even if it’s still weeks away.

From Southampton’s perspective, they would be losing a player on the fringes, but his departure would free up some space on the wage bill, as it has been reported he is a top earner on around £70,000 a week.

That could make a transfer difficult, but Aribo needs to put his career above cash in the New Year, because he should still have a lot to offer.

At 27, we are talking about someone who is entering his peak years, and Aribo needs to rediscover the form that made him such a hit at Ibrox.

You could argue that Martin’s precise, methodical style of play isn’t suited to the left-footer, who can thrive when games become a bit more chaotic and transitional.

And, that’s fine, certain players just won’t suit what a manager wants. But, Aribo must make sure that he secures a move elsewhere, as opposed to sitting on his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

Aribo is one of a number of Southampton transfers that hasn’t worked out in recent times, but he still has time to get his career going, and a January departure is something that will benefit both the club and the player.