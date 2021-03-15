Sky Bet League One
‘It doesn’t matter which league they’re in’ – Sunderland face competition for Rangers man: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Sunderland will face stern competition from Middlesbrough and Stoke City for Jordan Jones, according to reports from Teamtalk.
The 26-year-old winger, who came through the youth set-up at the Riverside Stadium, faces an uncertain future after falling out of favour at Ibrox.
Jones is currently on loan at the Stadium Of Light and looking hugely impressive, meaning that Lee Johnson is likely to be keen on a summer move for the talented player.
But with the Black Cats currently playing in League One they could have a challenge to beat competition from the second tier to his signature.
So is securing promotion essential to Sunderland’s hopes of signing Jordan Jones?
Here’s what the team at FLW had to say…
Ben Wignall
I don’t necessarily think that promotion is a necessity for Sunderland in this case.
Whilst I understand that Jones is getting Championship interest, game-time is surely the most important thing for Jones right now and Lee Johnson is giving him lots of that.
There’s no guarantee that Jones would slot into the line-up of a Championship team, and unlike a lot of League One clubs, Sunderland have the financial muscle to get a permanent deal done for Jones – especially with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now at the helm.
If Sunderland are interested in taking Jones permanently, then it doesn’t matter which league they’re in – they should be able to get a deal over the line in my eyes.
George Harbey
You’d certainly think so.
Jones has been really impressive since joining the Black Cats, contributing to five goals in nine appearances thus far.
Naturally, Championship sides are starting to take a look at him, and a move to Middlesbrough or Stoke could be appetising for him given that he was born in Redcar and also knows Michael O’Neill well.
If Sunderland go up, then you’d put them right at the front of the queue as he knows the players and the manager is getting a fine tune out of him.
But Championship football could be too much to turn down if Sunderland don’t go up, regardless of the relationship he has with Johnson and the players at Sunderland.
Alfie Burns
I think they probably have to be, yeah.
The attraction with Sunderland will always be that they are a massive club, but whilst they are in League One, there will be a ceiling on what they can offer players.
Jones is doing plenty to catch the eye at Sunderland right now and, naturally, his path of progression is going to see him attract the interest of sides in the Championship.
It’s Sunderland’s ambition to get into the Championship and that needs to be where their focus is right now. However, that will then trigger fresh focus with players like Jones.
So much rests on getting over the line with promotion, though, so attention cannot drift.