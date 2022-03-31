“It doesn’t matter where” – West Brom player addresses his best position

Taylor Gardner-Hickman says he is happy filling in where required at West Brom if it means staying in the first team, in conversation with the Express & Star.

Coming through the ranks at The Hawthorns as a winger, the 20-year-old has been deployed as right-wing-back and as a central midfielder in the early stages of his senior career.

The academy graduate has featured 13 times in the league for the Baggies this season, starting his side’s last four games in a central midfield position.

When asked if he has a preferred role, Gardner-Hickman told the Express & Star: “I just love being out there.

“I’m just delighted to play and for the manager to show that trust in me.

“I’m happy to do a job wherever.

“I’ve always said, as long as I’m playing it doesn’t matter where because I’ll give my all in whichever position I’m put in the team.

“I’ll always give everything, no matter what. That’s something which has been instilled in me since I was a kid.”

The verdict

Gardner-Hickman’s development has been a real source of excitement for the Baggies in a season that the club have fallen away from the promotion mix.

The versatile option has shown that he has all the technical traits to operate centrally for his side, combining that with a relentlessness and desire off the ball.

The rest of the campaign is an excellent opportunity for Gardner-Hickman to continue learning the role to best prepare himself for the rigours of next season, with expectation levels set to be high once more on Albion as a collective.

Again, it would be no surprise if he is tasked with filling multiple roles next season as he has proven that he has the versatility that is required when things need to change.