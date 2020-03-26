‘It doesn’t get any better’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to throwback of famous goal

Leeds United continued giving fans their football fix by posting yet another memorable goal from the club’s history on Wednesday night.

With the postponement of football until at least 30th April, United have been taking requests via Twitter for goals fans would like to see played out on their Twitter account.

So far this week we have seen Paul Robinson’s memorable header against Swindon Town in 2004, Lee Bowyer’s sensational winner against Derby County from 1997, and Tony Yeboah’s wonder strike against Liverpool to name but a few.

On Wednesday evening, United played out Gordon Strachan’s famous goal against Leicester City from April 1990 as Leeds United took a massive step to clinching the Second Division title.

Fast forward 30 years and as the current crop of United players are trying to repeat 1990’s feat, fans who are old enough to remember Strachan’s strike clearly still have fond memories of the goal.

🔥 "Have you ever seen a better goal, and seen one better timed?" https://t.co/IYP90JQ6Ee pic.twitter.com/5m9ADWnWpm — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 25, 2020

The goal from that game at Elland Road was crafted from a long throw-in into Leicester’s boxes with the initial ball being cleared only for Strachan to unleash a first-time shot hard into the top corner, sparking pandemonium in LS11.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions, as plenty of Leeds fans reminisced about that goal…

It doesn't get any better. My favourite moment at Elland Road. — bob s (@bob_smithson) March 25, 2020

Spine chilling was 13 and I went absolutely mental…!!!! — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) March 25, 2020

Lowfields that day with my brother,on the pitch at the end with news flying round that we were up — Jacko Jackson (@JackoJackson90) March 25, 2020

My hero 😍 — Notsocheekytaylor (@Notsocheekytay1) March 25, 2020

Must have moved around 20 yards without even touching the floor — Martin L (@martinlcavetown) March 25, 2020

Was in the Lowfields, I jumped so high celebrating that goal that I went over the barrier and ended up on the floor hugging a complete stranger — Mike (@MDLimLV) March 25, 2020

Still get goose bumps ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MAXIMUS DECIMUS 🎩🕵🏻‍♂️ (@pupspride) March 25, 2020

No. This was ”the moment” for a generation. — James Munroe (@jmunroe2001) March 25, 2020

Lowfields with my late dad. Great memories! — Dom (@SpudofAmersham) March 25, 2020

Was in south stand that game, on the pitch after, waiting on the Newcastle result — Mark (@MJwhites1) March 25, 2020

