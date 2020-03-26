Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘It doesn’t get any better’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to throwback of famous goal

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United continued giving fans their football fix by posting yet another memorable goal from the club’s history on Wednesday night. 

With the postponement of football until at least 30th April, United have been taking requests via Twitter for goals fans would like to see played out on their Twitter account.

So far this week we have seen Paul Robinson’s memorable header against Swindon Town in 2004, Lee Bowyer’s sensational winner against Derby County from 1997, and Tony Yeboah’s wonder strike against Liverpool to name but a few.

On Wednesday evening, United played out Gordon Strachan’s famous goal against Leicester City from April 1990 as Leeds United took a massive step to clinching the Second Division title.

Fast forward 30 years and as the current crop of United players are trying to repeat 1990’s feat, fans who are old enough to remember Strachan’s strike clearly still have fond memories of the goal.

The goal from that game at Elland Road was crafted from a long throw-in into Leicester’s boxes with the initial ball being cleared only for Strachan to unleash a first-time shot hard into the top corner, sparking pandemonium in LS11.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions, as plenty of Leeds fans reminisced about that goal…

