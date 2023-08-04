Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is taking no interest in the recent transfer speculation surrounding Paddy McNair.

Boro are about to get their Championship season underway, and in the build-up to the season opener, McNair’s future at the Riverside Stadium has been cast into doubt once again.

What is Paddy McNair’s current situation at Middlesbrough?

McNair is one player that Carrick was already familiar with before taking the Boro job, as the Northern Irishman came through the academy at Manchester United and played alongside his now-boss at Old Trafford.

McNair has been with Middlesbrough since 2018, after he joined from local rivals Sunderland.

The 28-year-old, who can operate as a defender as well as a midfielder, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Championship club.

The versatile player is closing in on 200 appearances for Boro, but with his contract situation being what it is, speculation has gathered pace in the last few weeks that he could be set to leave the Championship outfit.

Which teams are interested in Paddy McNair?

It was first reported here at Football League World back in June, that Premier League new boys Luton Town are interested in signing McNair this summer.

It was then revealed by TEAMtalk, that Boro could be willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract.

The report stated that Burnley, Sheffield United, Fulham, AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City and Leeds United were sides who are said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

But then there was a fresh twist in the McNair transfer saga, as Italian side Como 1907, which is run by former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise, emerged as a potential option, as they are interested in the Boro player, as well as ex-Boro assistant Robbie Keane at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

What has Michael Carrick said about Paddy McNair’s situation at Middlesbrough?

It remains to be seen if any of these sides are genuine about their interest, but Carrick isn’t concerned by the ongoing speculation.

He said, via The Northern Echo: “"It's similar to Chuba really, he's our player, and it's great to have him.

"It’s that time of year isn’t it when there are contract situations knocking about, it’s the transfer window, and so names are getting thrown around here there and everywhere.

"I understand that it is what it is. But until there is anything really going on, it doesn’t concern me.

"It’s eyes on the team, who’s fit, who’s training well - all the boys are training well - and looking forward to the start of the season. At the moment, that’s fine and no drama."

Should Middlesbrough sell Paddy McNair this summer?

This is a very tricky one for the club, as McNair is no doubt seen as an important member of the team.

But he is in the final 12 months of his contract, and if there are no signs of a new deal being offered or accepted, then Boro may find themselves in a position where they need to sell in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

He is a player that they are probably not going to get much resale value from, so Carrick may be willing to be patient and try to agree to a new deal throughout the season.