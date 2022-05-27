“It does seem really left field” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts to Josh Windass transfer latest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass could be swapping South Yorkshire for South America if transfer interest in the 28-year-old comes to fruition this summer.

Late last week it emerged that Argentine Primera Division outfit Club Atletico Talleres were interested in making a potential bid for Windass ahead of the transfer window opening.

In recent days, that interest has proved to be true, with Atletico Talleres boss Pedro Caixinha confirming that he wants to bring the forward to Argentina.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin for their thoughts on the South American interest in Windass.

“I’ve got to admit when I first found out that Josh Windass were linked to a move to Argentina I thought people were on the wind up. I didn’t think it were legit.” James told FLW.

“But, obviously it does sound like Talleres are interested in Josh Windass, their manager and president have come out and publicly named him as one of the targets.”

“Obviously, their manager had Josh Windass when he was at Rangers back in 2017 so there are links there.”

James continued: “It does seem really left field to me – Josh Windass, I know he’s had his injuries last season, but I’m sure he will want to make amends.”

“I would be a bit disappointed if he did move to Argentina even though he’s in their Premier League so to speak I don’t think it’s the right move.”

“That being said it, once he leaves Sheffield Wednesday, it don’t really matter where he goes to. So if we can get the right sort of money for him, then it’ll be fantastic.”

“Especially if that figure that we get for him means that we can perhaps sign one or maybe two strikers that are proven at this sort of level.”

“People have been saying that he’s injury-prone – alright he had two injuries last season but they’re the only two injuries that he’s had throughout his career.”

“I’m excited to see what he can do next season if he stays injury free, but that being said, if we get the right sort of money for him, then I’ll be more than happy to let him go.”

The Verdict

This would certainly be an unexpected move should it happen.

We’re fairly confident that nobody saw an Argentinian Premier League club coming in for Windass this summer and the 28-year-old now has a big decision on his hands over what he does next.

A move to South America would certainly be an interesting career move, but it all depends on what Windass wants in this next stage of his career.

He is more than capable of kicking on with Wednesday and helping the club return to the Championship, but if he wants to try something completely different, the move to Argentina could be on.