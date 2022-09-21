“It does feel like he’s been slightly hamstrung” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit issues Ben Garner verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite a solid 13th place finish in League One last season, Charlton Athletic decided to replace manager Johnnie Jackson and start a new era at the club.

The Addicks appointed Ben Garner as their new boss following his success with Swindon Town last season and the boss has made a number of additions over the summer to try and strengthen the side he has available.

However, all of these transfers were either free transfers or loan signings.

As it stands, Charlton sit 14th in the season and having won two, drawn five and lost two of their nine opening games, it seems clear that they lack that edge currently.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming if he’s happy with the job Garner is doing so far and he said: “I think overall I’m happy with the job that Ben Garner’s doing.

“It was quite a positive start to the season, I think obviously that Plymouth match and the performance there was a real high point and since then performances have perhaps dipped a bit and results have certainly stalled but I think overall, I’m still positive about Garner and his appointment.

“I think the type of football he wants to play in the long term is more encouraging and I think crucially, it does feel like he’s been slightly hamstrung with our lack of activity towards the end of the window.

“I think it’s quite clear that he wanted a striker that could perhaps more fit his system instead of Stockley and Leaburn and it’s clear that he hasn’t been backed as much as perhaps Charlton fans would’ve wanted in the market.

“So, putting aside those things and the results, I think it’s still an encouraging appointment and I think whilst we’re probably not going to be up right at the top end of the division this year, I think hopefully he’s someone that can install a philosophy and a playing style that we can hopefully build upon in the months and the seasons to come.”

The Verdict:

This looked to be a promising appointment this summer although the results for Charlton so far this season perhaps haven’t reflected that completely.

That being said, the Addicks seem to be playing some good football and rather than looking a disjointed side, it’s more as though they lack that finishing product.

If Garner is able to get reinforcements in the January transfer window, it could help develop his side further this season.

However, as it stands, you can imagine Garner will be given the time to build something long term with his side.