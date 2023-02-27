“It depends on two key factors” – The looming Coventry City decision involving Viktor Gyokeres amid Everton and Leeds interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed a fine season in the Championship thus far, netting 15 goals and providing five assists in 33 league games.

Since the closure of the January transfer window, Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Gyokeres and will likely make a move regardless of whether or not they remain in the Premier League.

As per a report from Football Insider, Everton and Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on the exciting Championship forward as it would be no surprise if even more interest surfaced for Gyokeres as the rest of this campaign plays out.

The report claims that the impressive striker could be available for between £10-12 million in the summer, with Gyokeres possessing a contract that expires in the summer of 2024.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Gyokeres’ situation and whether or not Coventry will be tempted to cash in this summer after holding a firm January stance.

Billy Mulley

Gyokeres is a fantastic player who could quite easily be plying his trade in the Premier League at the moment and deserves to be on the radars of top-flight clubs.

I think we will see Gyokeres’ name associated with several more Premier League, and perhaps other European clubs ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Ticking the majority of boxes there are to tick when it comes to what he can offer a team, this summer will be a tough test for the Sky Blues.

Ultimately, it will likely be a similar situation to the one that Blackburn Rovers had with their talisman Ben Brereton Diaz and there are lots of things to weigh up.

I think the level of competition will drive Gyokeres’ price up slightly above the £12 million mark and Coventry will agree a deal.

Alfie Burns

Given the level of interest floating around, it’s probably the right time for Coventry to consider a sale.

Gyokeres has scored 32 goals across the last season-and-a-bit, which is rightfully drawing the attention of Leeds, Everton, Bournemouth and, I’m sure, many more in the Premier League.

What Coventry will have to ask themselves is whether they can look beyond what’s going to be something of a bidding war for the 24-year-old, when they can drive his price up to a number probably exceeding what the striker is actually worth?

Of course, you want to keep your best players and move up the table, yet Coventry have to be realistic.

This summer could be the perfect time to sell for a few that is, simply, too good to turn down.

Adam Jones

It depends on two key factors.

Firstly, which division they are in may have a big say on how replaceable he will be – because they will have a higher amount of money to spend on another striker if they get to the Premier League.

However, he’s probably more likely to sign a new contract if the Sky Blues secure top-tier football, so his contract situation should dictate whether they let him go or not.

With only one year left on his contract in the summer, they can’t afford to wait until January to sell him or wait until the following summer when he could go for free.

This is why they should be open to letting him leave this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal, even though they probably won’t generate a huge fee for him.

Selling him then will allow Coventry to reinvest in their team and potentially enable them to include a sell-on clause, something that could benefit them in the future.