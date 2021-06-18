‘It definitely worries me’ – Kevin Phillips reveals his concerns as West Brom managerial search continues

Former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips has admitted his worries about Chief Executive Xu Ke’s lack of knowledge about English football, as the recruitment process for a new manager goes on.

With former Director of Football Luke Dowling leaving the club last week, Xu has taken control of proceedings at the Hawthorns and will finally try and get a deal for a new manager over the line.

The Baggies have been without a man at the helm since Sam Allardyce’s departure last month, and although many names including David Wagner, Derek McInnes, Alex Neil and Chris Wilder have been linked with the job in the past few weeks, they are yet to secure the 66-year-old’s successor.

West Brom quiz: One question about every player in the Baggies’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 20 True or false? Sam Johnstone never made a senior appearance for Manchester United True False

Owner Guochuan Lai has also been heavily involved in the search and took decisive action by vetoing a move for former Sheffield United boss Wilder due to his previously frosty relationship with the Blades’ major shareholder Prince Abdullah.

With the failed approach for Wagner and Dowling’s departure, former striker Phillips has expressed his worries about the future of the club and has particular reservations about Xu Ke leading the managerial recruitment charge.

Speaking exclusively to West Brom News on the Chief Executive, he said: “It definitely worries me.

“If you’re a West Brom supporter and got someone who doesn’t know a lot about English football then it is a worry on who he’s going to turn to for advice when he’s making enquiries about managers.

“Luke Dowling knows football inside out so it is concerning.

However, that’s not Phillips’ only quarrel. He also has grave concerns over how long the search has taken and how long it could possibly go on for yet if compensation needs to be agreed with another club.

He continued: “It’s also concerning they still haven’t appointed someone when in another two weeks, players will probably be reporting back for preseason.

“You want someone to get in place, get used to the surroundings.”

The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported West Brom have now made their move for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, who transformed the Tykes last season from being relegation candidates to promotion challengers.

If they can seal this move in the next few days, it could go a long way in improving the mood of West Brom’s fanbase.

The Verdict:

Kevin Phillips is right to point out how long this process has now been going on for. Regardless of the manager they appoint, the Baggies have already put themselves on the backfoot with pre-season just a matter of weeks away.

With star man Matheus Pereira linked with a move elsewhere, more possible departures to come and a few signings to make as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship, the West Midlands side need to appoint someone this week or risk having a slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, with the new manager still needing to get to grips with his squad.

For West Brom fans’ sake, they will be hoping Guochuan Lai and Xu Ke prove Phillips wrong and appoint the right man, or at least have expert advisers surrounding them after the worrying departure of Dowling.

When they finally do appoint a new manager, bringing in a new Director of Football should be next on the board’s list of things to do. You can never have too much footballing expertise.