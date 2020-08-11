‘It could work nicely’ – Derby County register interest in signing Chelsea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly weighing up a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter according to The Sun.

It is also claimed that Birmingham City are keen on signing the shot-stopper ahead of the new season, as they look to add much-needed depth to their team.

Phillip Cocu is seemingly keen to add another goalkeeper to his ranks during the summer transfer window, with Ben Hamer’s loan spell with the club reaching a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Rams finished tenth in the Championship table, and just six points adrift of the play-off places, so they’ll definitely be targeting promotion next term.

Baxter has been out on loan with the likes of Solihull Moors, Yeovil Town and Ross County earlier in his career, and is likely to be loaned out once again next season.

But would Baxter be a good signing for the Rams, and is he needed?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This looks like a really smart bit of business to me and a move that I can certainly see happening.

There is a lot to be positive about at Derby heading into next season but one area that needs work is their goalkeeping options.

Ben Hamer has returned to Leicester City at the end of his loan deal and Kelle Roos wasn’t particularly convincing last term.

Baxter looks an impressive young keeper, is highly rated at Chelsea, and could be the ideal person to fill that role.

The Rams know firsthand just how useful Premier League loanees could be and they’ll be hoping the 21-year-old can have a similar impact as the last players to join from Chelsea.

The Lampard link may be key to ensuring that they win the race for the shot-stopper with other teams thought to be keen.

Alfie Burns:

It’s quite obvious that Derby need a goalkeeper to come in this summer as it is a real problem area for Phillips Cocu.

Baxter has picked up experience out on loan in the past, but it really is a mystery whether the Chelsea goalkeeper is good enough to move into the Championship and become Derby’s No.1.

For me, you’d maybe look at someone with a little bit more experience, but this type of deal has worked out well for Derby in the past, particularly when Frank Lampard was manager.

In Baxter, they might unearth a gem and prove any doubters wrong.

George Dagless:

Perhaps.

They do need to look at getting in a new goalkeeper and it is clear that Phillip Cocu wants to build something with young players in his team.

Baxter is an imposing presence in goal and though experience is vital for that position, you only get it by playing regularly at a good level.

Personally, I think it could work nicely for both player and club and I’m sure with him learning alongside the other young players at the Rams he would come on a bundle between now and the end of next season.