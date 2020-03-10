‘It could prove tricky’ – Assessing Swansea City’s summer chances of landing Chelsea talent: Six Pointer

Swansea City’s on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher has been attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem ahead of the summer, according to The Sun.

Gallagher has played every minute of Championship action from the Swans since completing his loan switch from Chelsea in January, with the midfielder having also played a key role for Charlton during the first half of the campaign.

It now appears as though the 20-year-old’s stand-out displays have seen him attract interest in his services ahead of next season, and it is now being reported that Burnley and Vitesse are both interested in taking Gallagher on a loan deal.

In this FLW Six Pointer, we take a closer look at Gallagher’s future and whether Swansea stand a chance of keeping him…

Firstly, what has Gallagher’s impact been?

“It did take some time for Gallagher to become truly embedded in this Swansea side, but his quality always shone through and he has now become a key cog in his role at the tip of the Swans’ midfield set-up.

“Gallagher has registered five assists in his 10 appearances for the Liberty Stadium outfit, while he has linked up well with fellow loanee Rhian Brewster on a number of occasions, with this pair having added more excitement to Swansea’s attack.

“The Chelsea loanee is still yet to find the net for his new club despite having hit the target six times for Charlton in the first half of the term, but this should not overshadow the clear impact he has made on this Swansea side.”

Would Swansea want to keep him beyond the summer?

“It would be a no-brainer for Steve Cooper and the Swans. Gallagher already possesses the ability to be such an influential player at just 20 years of age, and he is only going to get better as he continues his progression in the senior game.

“Swansea’s clear financial restrictions mean they are not able make large investments into permanent deals, so there seems to be every chance that the Welsh side will once again turn to the loan market if they do not get promoted this season.

“It would be foolish of Swansea to not at least try and sign Gallagher on loan for another season, but there would certainly be no guarantee of retaining his services just because he has been a success so far this term.”

Would they stand a chance?

“It is not out of the question, but Swansea would probably find it more difficult than they did in January. There is likely to be plenty of interest in Gallagher over the summer months given his impressive form, and a Premier League move could be on.

“Swansea can take confidence of the fact Chelsea clearly view them as a strong feeder club, with the London side having entrusted the Swans with both Gallagher and defender Marc Guehi back in January.

“However, Chelsea may want to see Gallagher playing at a higher level next season in order to push his development even further, and this means Swansea might need to be playing in the top flight if they want to extend his loan deal.”

Does he deserve a top-flight move?

“Gallagher has already proven his ability to perform at Championship level throughout the campaign, and his rate of progression means he would almost certainly be ready for the Premier League by the start of next season.

“It would take some time for Gallagher to become adjusted to playing regularly in the top flight, but the ease with which he adapted to Championship football suggests he would be capable of fitting in at a mid-table Premier League side over the summer.

“Another season in the Championship would not do any serious harm for Gallagher’s development, but Chelsea may have other visions given they do often like to push their younger players towards the highest level they are capable of playing at.”

Might Chelsea want to keep him?

“The Blues would definitely not allow Gallagher to leave on a permanent deal given the clear potential possesses, with the Stamford Bridge outfit surely envisaging a first-team role for the 20-year-old in the not-too-distant future.

“It comes as no secret that manager Frank Lampard is keen to give the club’s younger players a chance in his new-look side, and there would almost certainly be opportunities for Gallagher should he remain at the Bridge next campaign.

“However, it still seems unlikely that Gallagher would be able to nail down a regular spot in the side at this stage of career, so the best move for the midfielder would see him head to a club where he would be the focal point of their midfield.”

Finally, can you see Gallagher playing Premier League football next term?

“I definitely can with all things considered. This means it could prove tricky for Swansea to retain Gallagher’s services beyond the end of the season unless they manage to launch a late surge for promotion in the Championship this season.

“There would be no harm in Swansea asking the question to Chelsea over Gallagher’s availability, but it seems as though the next natural step for the midfielder would be for him to play a full season of regular first-team football in the top flight.

“Swansea will potentially need to look elsewhere for a creative-minded midfielder to fill Gallagher’s void over the summer, but the fact they will be using the loan market means there is every chance they could unearth another gem like Gallagher.”