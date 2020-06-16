‘It could pay off’ – Stoke City looking to beat Championship rivals to six-goal winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are interested in signing Hibernian winger Martin Boyle this summer, as per reports from the Daily Record.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his contract with Hibs, and could be set to leave Easter Road for a fee this summer as opposed to potentially leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The Australian international scored six goals and added eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20, and has scored 34 goals in 188 appearances for the SPFL side in total.

The Daily Record claim that both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Boyle, with both sides hoping to play in the Championship once again next term.

Stoke are still trying to secure their place in the Championship for another season after a poor season so far, and the club will be identifying potential targets ahead of next season.

Here, the FLW team discuss a potential move to the bet365 Stadium for Boyle…

George Dagless

It could pay off.

Michael O’Neill has reportedly set his sights on signing Scottish-based players this summer window and Boyle obviously fits that description.

He has got himself five goals and five assists in the league this year and has played well for Hibs, so I can see why Stoke want him.

Is he needed? That perhaps depends on who leaves the club this summer because there’s probably a chance that O’Neill wants to shake things up at the Potters this summer.

I could see him doing well at the club, though, so it’s worth a look.

Jacob Potter

This could prove to be a smart bit of business.

Boyle has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Hibernian this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere heading into the summer.

He’s scored six goals and been on hand to provide eight assists in all competitions this term for Hibs, and I think he’s probably worth a punt for Stoke City.

The Potters have been lacking a creative edge in the final third for much of this season, and they certainly need to add additional options in the summer transfer window.

If he can hit the ground running, then it’ll take the weight of expectation off the likes of Tom Ince’s shoulders.

This would be a great signing by Michael O’Neill’s side.

Ned Holmes

I think this would be a strong move for Stoke.

They certainly need some added impetus in the final third and Boyle looks as though he could help them do just that.

The 27-year-old is absolutely rapid and has shown his quality in front of goal in recent years.

His production in the final third this season, six goals and eight assists, is impressive but adapting to the Championship won’t be easy.

Stoke shouldn’t have to splash the cash to get this deal done and I think it could be a really clever move.

George Harbey

I really like the look of Boyle and he has been a solid, consistent player for Hibernian and in the SPFL over recent seasons.

He is a winger who possesses real pace, scores goals and creates plenty of chances, and that would be perfect for Stoke as they lack natural width, in my view.

He’s at a decent age and wouldn’t necessarily cost a lot of money, so that would be perfect for Stoke and O’Neill as the club looks to manage its wage bill.

He’d be a shrewd capture, in my opinion.