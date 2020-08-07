‘It could be time up for him’ – Barry Douglas’ situation at Leeds amid transfer update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United will be looking to not waste any time after finally won promotion back to the Premier League, putting an an end to a 16 year absence from the top-flight.

A left-back appears to be high on Marcelo Bielsa’s agenda, with Brentford’s Rico Henry and Borna Barisic of Rangers both being linked with moves to Elland Road this summer.

But it also poses the question of what will now happen to Barry Douglas? The Scot was a marquee signing when arrived from Wolves two years ago but has never really shone at Elland Road.

Last year he found himself behind both Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski, so what does the future now hold?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes

If they bring in a new left-back, you’d say it looks like his future may be best served elsewhere.

The Scotsman fell down the pecking order at Elland Road last season and didn’t play much of a role on the pitch in the promotion push.

It seems as though Alioski, Dallas, and potentially even Davis are preferred to him at the moment, so the arrival of a new defender would surely see him offloaded elsewhere.

Douglas has shown his quality in the past – particularly at Championship level – so you feel he wouldn’t be short of suitors were he to leave.

Sam Rourke

First and foremost, I don’t see Douglas being the first-choice Leeds left-back in the Premier League.

Bielsa is likely going to want to keep him around as back-up in my eyes, and he’d be a solid, reliable option when required in the top-flight for the Whites.

However, it ultimately depends on whether Douglas will want to play second fiddle for a season, especially considering he’s reaching the latter stages of his career and may want to seek frequent first-team football.

As aforementioned, I can see Bielsa looking to keep him in and around the squad for depth purposes, but if a sizable offer came in from elsewhere, Leeds may look to move him on.

In truth, it wouldn’t surprise me to see several Championship clubs eye a move for the player who has showcased just how good he can be in the second tier, notably during Wolves’ Championship title-winning campaign.

Louie Chandler

I think it could be time up for him if another left-back is brought into the club this summer.

Bielsa has shown in the past that he is fiercely loyal to his players and considering Douglas was one of the first he brought in to Leeds back in 2018, it would not surprise me if he felt that way here as well.

But if Rico Henry or Borna Barisic are brought in, Douglas will have fallen behind them and, thanks to his impressive season in the position, probably Stuart Dallas as well. So it isn’t even a case of happily being second-fiddle. He could easily be third in the pecking order.

Douglas will have plenty of Championship clubs willing to offer him a place if it does look like he will move away, and I don’t think that would be the worst thing for him.