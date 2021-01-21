Middlesbrough
‘It could be time to let him leave’ – Britt Assombalonga’s contract uncertainty with Middlesbrough discussed: The Verdict
Britt Assombalonga’s future is set to be a big talking point among Middlesbrough supporters.
After his goalscoring exploits against Nottingham Forest there’s hope that he can really kick on show his true ability between now and the end of the season.
What happens after that, however, remains to be seen.
Assombalonga is out of contract at the end of the season and as Middlesbrough’s highest-earner, there’s doubts over whether a deal will be struck before the close of the campaign.
So does the striker deserve a new deal at the Riverside Stadium?
The team at FLW have their say…
George Harbey
It’s a tough one for me.
Boro have some decent attacking options going forward in Ashley Fletcher, Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore.
Assombalonga is obviously another dangerous option too, and on Wednesday night, he was back to his best as he scored and produced a fantastic display against Nottingham Forest.
You know what you are going to get from Assombalonga. He is a real powerful nuisance whenever he leads the line on his own and is a danger in the box.
The goals have somewhat dried up for him in recent seasons, but for me, he is still a quality striker at this level on his day.
I wouldn’t increase his wage, but if you can tie him down for another two years on the same money, then that should be the decision Boro make.
Ned Holmes
This is a tough one but I think it could be time to let him leave.
Assombalonga can be unplayable on his day and has grabbed hatfuls of goals at Championship level in the past.The issue is that we’ve seen nowhere near that sort of consistent quality for a while now and you feel that perhaps it’s time for both Boro and the player to move on.
The North East club aren’t exactly blessed with top quality strikers at the moment, however, so I think they should play it by ear over the next few months.
If Warnock can get him scoring consistently then clearly he could be worth keeping hold of.
Toby Wilding
I think this one is a really tough call for Middlesbrough to make, but I think they should look to do some sort of deal here.
Assombalonga has been their most reliable goalscorer in recent seasons, and you would usually say that is not the sort of player that you would generally want to lose.
However, the striker’s form for ‘Boro this season has been rather below par by his high standards, meaning it might not be quite as big a blow to lose him as it might otherwise have been, particularly with Warnock seemingly keen to add to his attacking options in the transfer market.
Even so, as Assombalonga showed against Forest on Wednesday, he still possesses a great deal of ability, meaning it would still feel like a loss if ‘Boro were to lose a player such as him for nothing at the end of the season, when you consider how much they could get for him.
As a result, I would be tempted to suggest that they should offer Assomablonga a new contract, even if it is just for another 12 months to ensure they can at least receive a fee for him if they do look to move the striker on in the summer.