‘It could be time to let him leave’ – Britt Assombalonga’s contract uncertainty with Middlesbrough discussed: The Verdict

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one but I think it could be time to let him leave.

Assombalonga can be unplayable on his day and has grabbed hatfuls of goals at Championship level in the past.The issue is that we’ve seen nowhere near that sort of consistent quality for a while now and you feel that perhaps it’s time for both Boro and the player to move on.

The North East club aren’t exactly blessed with top quality strikers at the moment, however, so I think they should play it by ear over the next few months.

If Warnock can get him scoring consistently then clearly he could be worth keeping hold of.

Toby Wilding

I think this one is a really tough call for Middlesbrough to make, but I think they should look to do some sort of deal here.

Assombalonga has been their most reliable goalscorer in recent seasons, and you would usually say that is not the sort of player that you would generally want to lose.

However, the striker’s form for ‘Boro this season has been rather below par by his high standards, meaning it might not be quite as big a blow to lose him as it might otherwise have been, particularly with Warnock seemingly keen to add to his attacking options in the transfer market.

Even so, as Assombalonga showed against Forest on Wednesday, he still possesses a great deal of ability, meaning it would still feel like a loss if ‘Boro were to lose a player such as him for nothing at the end of the season, when you consider how much they could get for him.

As a result, I would be tempted to suggest that they should offer Assomablonga a new contract, even if it is just for another 12 months to ensure they can at least receive a fee for him if they do look to move the striker on in the summer.