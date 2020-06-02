‘It could be the perfect fit’ – Extent of Man United’s interest in Swansea City player emerges: The verdict

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon is reportedly one of Manchester United’s transfer targets but is not in their top-priority group ahead of the summer window.

According to the Independent, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, and Aston Villa playmaker are in the Premier League club’s top-priority group of targets.

Rodon, it is understood, remains a target but is not part of that group.

The 22-year-old centre-back has become a key man at Swansea over the past two seasons, making 49 appearances despite being hampered by multiple injury issues.

Previous reports have suggested he could cost United £20 million but is he ready for the Premier League? We quizzed our FLW writers to get their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

You’ve got to feel he’s ready for the Premier League and making a proper impact on the top-flight, it just depends whether the destination is right for him.

Rondon will look at Dan James’ move to Manchester and take confidence from that, but James is an attack-minded winger and Rondon would be asked to perform in a much more demanding position.

However, you feel that the tide is beginning to turn slightly at Old Trafford, with people like Harry Maguire really worth their weight in gold.

That could make Rondon’s transition there a little bit easier and give him a chance of succeeding somewhere he might’ve flopped in recent seasons.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’s quite ready for the Premier League.

Rodon has really impressed me with Swansea City but I don’t think he’s ready to make the step to a club the size of Manchester United.

We’ve seen players make the move to Premier League clubs in the past and they haven’t hit the heights originally expected of them.

I do think Rodon will be a Premier League player in the future, but he wouldn’t be getting the game time he needs to develop as a player at such a crucial stage of his career.

Swansea will know that they face a real battle on their hands to keep hold of Rodon, and if they are to sell him, they need to try and get as much as they can for him so that the money can be reinvested on other areas of the squad.

Sam Rourke

I really rate Rodon and think he has a very bright future.

Strong in the air, comfortable on the ball and able to pass out from the back expertly, Rodon has all the attributes to make it in the Premier League and under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it could be a perfect fit.

What stands out for me with Rodon is his anticipation. The Welshman always seems to be one step ahead of opposing strikers, and is very good at intercepting and breaking up play.

At the age of 22, Rodon also has plenty of time to develop and mature as a player, and I almost think the Premier League may suit his playing style more – he’s likely to have a little more time on the ball thus allowing him to initiate attacks using his impressive passing ability from the backline.

It’s no surprise that Rodon is a wanted man, and he’s showcased not just for Swansea, but for the Wales national team, that he can consistently perform to a high level.

Whether Rodon fits straight into the starting XI at United is another question, but given time at Old Trafford, I really think he could excel.