Much of Leeds United's summer transfer window has been consumed by the speculation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto's future with the club.

The Italian attacker caught the eye enough in the Premier League in spite of Leeds' relegation to earn interest elsewhere, and has constantly been linked with the Elland Road exit door.

Though, after featuring and impressing in the opening day draw at home to Cardiff City, things have came to a head with Gnonto ruling himself out of contention for Leeds' last two fixtures.

And a club statement on Friday read: "Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale.

It is a rather unsavoury set of circumstances that could see Leeds stuck with a player that does not want to at the club anymore, which could threaten to pose implications upon the squad morale that will surely be a driving force if Farke's side are to compete for promotion this term.

For many supporters, there is no way back for Gnonto at Leeds even if he does remain in West Yorkshire beyond August.

However, pundit and former-Whites striker Jermaine Beckford is not enrolled within that school of thought and believes that Gnonto could still rescue his career with the club and regain the adoration from supporters once again.

What has Jermaine Beckford said about Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

Speaking upon the matter, Beckford explained: "Yes it could be salvageable, as long as when he's called upon, he knuckles down, puts the work in and shows us that big smile.

"Ultimately, if there's a move on the table, there's a move on the table.

"There's not much people can do as long as the price and valuation is met. What we want to see form the other side of it, is the positivity that got him noticed in the first place. As long as he continues doing that, there's always a way back."

Can Wilfried Gnonto really save his Leeds United career?

Unfortunately for Beckford, the likelihood of Gnonto ever endearing himself to supporters in the wake of the latest turn of events appears futile at this stage.

Leeds fans demand determination, passion and commitment to the cause from every single player- not least someone of Gnonto's significant status- and the Italian has gone against all of those core values by letting himself and indeed the team down.

Of course, it is understood why Gnonto wants a departure, but there are ways to go about it and instead of honouring his contract and continuing to be dedicated and respectful to the club paying his wages, the winger has chosen to burn bridges and throw his proverbial toys out the pram.