‘It could be days’ – Nigel Pearson speaks out on Bristol City future after latest defeat

Nigel Pearson has hinted that an announcement on his future could be close as Bristol City look to sort out his long-term future.

The Robins fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Luton Town today, despite having a two goal lead at half-time, which means they are without a win in eight games.

Even though that extends Pearson’s poor run since taking over, many fans recognise that the problems run deeper at Ashton Gate right now.

So, some are hoping the former Leicester chief is given the chance to oversee major changes in the summer and Pearson told Bristol Live that an agreement could be close after productive talks with the hierarchy recently.

“I’ve had good conversations this week. Hopefully, yes, there will be some positive moves soon to sort that out. I don’t think that the lack of clarity has been helpful. We have a lot of players out of contract, I say lack of clarity but I’m clear in my own mind.”

When asked if he wanted the job, Pearson offered this response.

“I hope so, yes. We’ll see. There are 365 days in a year so it could be days.”

The verdict

The defeat today was another hugely frustrating game for all connected to Bristol City and they will want the season to finish as soon as possible.

However, key decisions need to be made and Pearson’s hints here suggest a deal could be close that would see him receive a long-term contract.

Ultimately, whether it’s Pearson or not, someone needs to be come in quickly and start assessing the squad because a major clearout will be needed when the window opens.

