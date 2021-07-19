‘It could be a top deal’ – Kevin Phillips makes Newcastle United transfer claim involving EFL defender

Newcastle United have recently pulled out of a deal to sign Kyle Bartley this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The same media outlet had claimed that Bartley was one of Steve Bruce’s targets during the transfer window, as he looked to add depth to his defensive options before the 2021/22 campaign got underway in under a month’s time.

Bartley has been with West Brom since 2018, and has made 105 appearances in total for the Baggies, with the club reportedly valuing the 30-year-old in the region of £3million.

That seems to have put off Newcastle United, who are likely to now turn their attentions to signing an alternative this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips labelled Bartley as a ‘solid defender’, and felt as though his experience could have come in useful for Steve Bruce’s side in the future.

“I think it’s a fair price for his age and where he’s coming from.

“He’s a solid defender and you could have seen him and Lascelles forming a good partnership. I think for £3m plus his wages it’s not going to kill you.

“He possibly wouldn’t have played week in, week out. But he’s also got that experience which could be vital for Newcastle next season.

“He was definitely one of the best players at West Brom after Allardyce came in last season. He’s a leader on and off the pitch as well, which helps. It could be a top deal.”

West Brom will be looking to get off to a winning start in their first game back in the Championship, although they won’t have it all their way, as they prepare to take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Friday 6th August.

The Verdict:

It’s a fair point to make.

Bartley has a considerable amount of experience under his belt, and you would have imagined that he could have been tempted by a move to St James’ Park with Newcastle United.

He’s got experience of playing in the Premier League as well, and was one of the few players in the West Brom team to come away with credit to their name in a disappointing league campaign last term.

He could cut a frustrated figure in the future if he’s to continue to be priced out of a move back into the Premier League this summer.