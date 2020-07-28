‘It could be a smart piece of business’ – QPR plot reunion with 15-goal man in transfer shake-up: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are wanting to bring Jordan Hugill back to the club this summer and might even tempt him out of West Ham as part of any deal that will see Eberechi Eze move to East London.

As per West London Sport, West Ham are interested in Eze, but the Premier League side have something that QPR want in the form of Hugill, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the R’s.

He scored 15 goals in all competitions for QPR and was an undoubted success.

So, would his return cushion any blow of losing Eze?

Our writers discuss…

Louie Chandler

There is no doubt that it would soften the blow. QPR look very light in attack already having missed out on Nahki Wells in January so bringing Hugill back would be a real boost.

However you cannot underestimate how important Eze is to this team and it will take more than just Hugill’s return to make up for it.

There is a reason that Eze is so highly rated and if he is sold, a new midfielder must become their priority straight away.

But if Hugill can be brought in as part of the deal, I think it would be sensible, although QPR should be careful and ensure that they do not undervalue Eze in the process.

George Harbey

It could be a smart piece of business by QPR to be honest.

Obviously, losing Eze would be a blow and would leave massive shoes to fill. He’s arguably one of the best players in the Championship and would seamlessly fit into the Premier League with ease.

He obviously plays in a different position to Hugill and creates many more chances, but there can be no denying that the striker would be a great signing on a permanent basis.

He scored a decent amount of goals for QPR in 19/20 so he clearly suits Warburton’s system, and if they can find a creative player to replace Eze’s guile and vision, then Hugill should score a decent amount of goals again next season.

It would soften the blow, for sure.

Jacob Potter

It would definitely cushion the blow of losing Eze.

Eze is a player that has really impressed me this season, and he’s clearly a player that has a bright future ahead of him if recent performances are anything to go by.

But it seems as though QPR are fighting a losing battle in trying to keep him at the club heading towards the 2020/21 season.

Whereas Hugill has caught the eye with some strong performances himself this season with the Hoops, and I’m sure they’ll be eager to bring him back to the club if possible.

If Eze is to leave for West Ham, then it should be a no-brainer for Mark Warburton’s side to try and get Hugill coming the other way ahead of the new season.

It would be a good move for both players as well, as Hugill isn’t likely to feature much for West Ham anytime soon.