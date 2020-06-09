‘It could be a shrewd move’ – Stoke City eyeing up move for 11-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among a host of clubs interested in signing Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per reports from the Daily Record.

The 23-year-old was a key player for the Staggies in 2019/20, scoring 11 goals in 26 games across all competitions, with seven of those goals coming in the SPFL.

But Stewart is said to be in high demand heading into the summer, with the likes of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Hibernian all being credited with an interest in the forward.

Michael O’Neill will want to strengthen his squad in preparation for next season, and the former Northern Ireland manager is seemingly keen to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Stewart would be a good signing for Stoke…

Alfie Burns

We’ve seen at Stoke over the last two seasons that there is little benefit in throwing together a high-profile squad – you won’t win promotion that way.

O’Neill is going to have to get his teeth into some proper coaching and bringing in enthusiastic players like Stewart might be the way forwards, albeit with a little risk.

Stewart is a goalscorer and has done well in Scotland. Yes, the Championship is a tough division to crack, but it hasn’t worked for Stoke chasing a Premier League return with big-name signings.

The 23-year-old would arrive with a point to prove and a decent record behind him, which might be the perfect mix for O’Neill.

George Dagless

It might make sense.

Stoke do need more goals in their side and Stewart is an attacking player, so perhaps he could help them in their cause.

They need to start looking at players that are not going to break the bank with no Premier League promotion this season and so Stewart largely fits the bill.

Michael O’Neill will know exactly what he wants to sign and knows the Scottish leagues with him likely to try and raid them for some stars.

The Potters should trust him with recruitment, then, and it could be a shrewd move.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think they need to sign a player like Stewart.

The Potters already have Tyrese Campbell available to them in attack, and I find it hard to believe that Stewart would be an upgrade on him at his moment in time.

Stoke have been extremely poor this season, and they can’t afford to be taking risks with players that don’t have any experience of playing in the Championship.

It’s a risky move, and one that I would advise strongly against for Stoke, as they look to recapture their best form when the new season gets back underway.

George Harbey

O’Neill needs to really think about rebuilding his squad this summer and get rid of the high earners in order to make way for incomings and turn over a new leaf at the bet365 Stadium.

Stewart is obviously unproven in the Championship and in England, but he has a decent goalscoring record over in Scotland and hitting 11 goals in only 26 games is impressive.

Stoke fans will point to his lack of experience in a tough league like the Championship, but the likes of Lee Gregory and Benik Afobe had decent goalscoring records at this level before their moves to Stoke, and they have failed to make an impact.

Stewart would have a point to prove for Stoke if he joined the Potters, and he’d give it his all every week.