“It could be a recipe for disaster” – Watford turn to 55-year-old to replace Slaven Bilic: The verdict

Watford are set to turn to Chris Wilder as they made the decision to sack Slaven Bilic following his underwhelming time in charge at Vicarage Road.

It has been a typically hectic season for the Hornets, who replaced Rob Edwards midway through the campaign and turned to the Croatian.

However, Bilic failed to inspire the team and a 0-0 draw with Preston last time out has left the side sitting ninth in the table and four points away from the play-offs with 11 games to play.

Therefore, the board have had one final roll of the dice to save the season and the Watford Observer have revealed they have sacked Bilic and will turn to Wilder as his successor. But, is that a good move? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This seems desperate.

Of course, Wilder is a good manager and his work at Sheffield United was superb but his most recent spell with Middlesbrough did not go to plan.

As well as that, at their best his teams plan in a specific, demanding way and it’s hard to see how he will be able to get his ideas across in a matter of days because he will need instant results.

But, it’s a great opportunity for Wilder as he is inheriting a talented squad on paper and he needs to get the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr firing quickly.

George Dagless

I’m very intrigued by this.

You’ve got owners who have shown they are far from patient and you’ve got a manager that is very strong-willed and will not stick around if he does not think the ownership is backing him.

It could be a recipe for disaster or it could be a match made in heaven – I really cannot call it.

Wilder has been brilliant in the Championship in the past but how his time at Middlesbrough ended and how they have picked up since is not a brilliant look, and so he will be eager to show that he is still very much one of the top managers around.

Watford’s squad has a lot of potential and Wilder will be able to get the best out of it I would have thought, but then of course it’s the dynamic with the owners that will be more crucial to success I would say.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

We obviously don’t know the full details yet on whether this is simply a short-term appointment until the end of the season, or something more.

Either way, Wilder is a manager you do feel could come in and have an impact at Vicarage Road and ultimately, with the club looking to secure a play-off place, that’s what they need.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he sticks with his favoured 3-5-2 formation, though, which could see someone like Ismaila Sarr struggle for a natural spot.

Longer term you do perhaps have some concerns over how things ended at Middlesbrough and reported fallings out with those upstairs given that at Watford, the head coach has very little say in transfers.

But all of that is to come, Wilder’s remit if appointed now is simply to get the Hornets into the top six and go from there.