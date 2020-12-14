‘It could be a real coup’ – Nottingham Forest in mix to seal transfer move for Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are in the mix to sign Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff in the upcoming January transfer window, as per Chronicle Live.

The 20-year-old is being touted for a potential loan departure from St James’ Park in the new year, and Forest are alongside a host of Championship sides including Derby County who are keen on taking the midfielder for the second half of the season.

Longstaff has found it hard to break into Steve Bruce’s Toon side this season having played just 29 minutes of football all season, and it’s looking like a temporary move away is being earmarked for the player.

So, what do you make of this transfer news from a Nottingham Forest perspective? Do the Reds need another central midfielder added to the mix in what is an already pretty inflated squad?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Chris Thorpe

This would be a good addition for Chris Hughton and Forest as it adds a bit of youth to an ageing area of their squad.

With Samba Sow having his fair share of injury issues in recent seasons, a new man coming into the centre of the park to cover the likes of Jack Colback and Ryan Yates will certainly help things.

I’ve always admired Longstaff for his engine and I certainly think he brings more of an offensive threat to the midfield when he plays.

This is certainly an option that the Reds should consider and it could be a real coup if they could bring the youngster in.

Phil Spencer

Nottingham Forest are struggling massively and so they need players to come who are fearless and willing to embrace the battle.

Longstaff will definitely do that.

After bursting onto the scene with Newcastle it’s clear that he’s a player for the big occasion after netting on his debut against Manchester United.

He’d certainly be a positive addition for Chris Hughton, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll turn their woes around single-handedly.

But if you play him alongside some experienced players he could be a real asset.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart signing by the Reds.

Reinforcements are definitely needed in January’s transfer window, and Longstaff could be exactly the type of player that Chris Hughton needs.

Forest have been nothing short of dreadful this season, and they need players that are going to want to prove themselves, and Longstaff certainly strikes me as that type of player.

Additional depth in midfield is always a good thing for a manager, especially with Jack Colback currently being sidelined through injury.

So, it’s a potential deal that would make sense for the Reds, and they need to make sure they aren’t beaten by the likes of Derby County in striking a deal for the Newcastle midfielder.