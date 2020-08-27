‘It could be a fantastic signing’ – Blackburn Rovers weigh up transfer move for PL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are among those keen on a potential loan move for Fulham defender Steven Sessegnon, as per Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old has mainly played a bit-part role at Craven Cottage over the last few seasons and with Fulham now back in the Premier League, starting berths will come at a premium.

Rovers are joined by several other Championship sides in the hunt to sign the promising right-back, who can also operate on the wing.

So, with this in mind, would Rovers be a good destination for Sessegnon? Would he be a useful addition for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Harbey

This should be a no-brainer of a signing for Blackburn, and if they can land Sessegnon, it would be a real coup considering that some of their rivals are in for him.

I really like Sessegnon as a player. For such a young player, he is very versatile and he’s capable of playing on either side of defence, so his versatility could be key with such a hectic schedule on the horizon in the Championship.

Blackburn definitely need to bolster their defensive options, especially in the full-back areas, as at the moment, Amari’i Bell, Elliott Bennett and Ryan Nyambe are the club’s only out and out options to choose from, which isn’t good enough for a side looking to challenge for promotion.

Sessegnon is out of favour at Fulham with the likes of Denis Odoi and Cyrus Christie ahead of him in the pecking order at Crystal Palace, and with Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash and Derby County’s Jayden Bogle on the Cottagers’ radar, his game time may become even more limited next season.

A loan exit definitely looks to be on the cards and it would be a very good signing for Blackburn. He’s young, talented and plays in a position they definitely need to strengthen.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a fantastic signing for Blackburn as Tony Mowbray looks to gear up his squad for another play-off push.

Blackburn had issues with injuries to their full-backs last term and signing Sessegnon on loan would really help to bolster their options.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Fulham and you’d imagine he’d be keen to spend a season elsewhere to get some first-team football.

His versatility, having featured on both flanks and at centre-back for Scott Parker’s side, makes him a great option for Mowbray who will no doubt be keen to strengthen his defensive line.

If they can beat the likes of Bristol City and Swansea City to the signing, I think he’d be a fantastic addition and would likely win the starting spot off Amari’i Bell.

George Dagless

I think he’d be a good signing, yeah.

Fulham have got some good players in their squad and are bound to add to it this summer window so I think Sessegnon might find it hard to get much in the way of playing time next season in the Premier League.

That said, he is a good player with plenty to offer the right side and I think Blackburn could do with adding some fresh blood and further younger players to go alongside some of the talented youngsters they have and the ones coming through.

I think it would be an excellent learning opportunity for the player at a good club, so I am all for it.