‘It could be a clever move’ – QPR close in on transfer agreement: The verdict

Wigan Athletic have accepted a bid from Queens Park Rangers for striker Kieffer Moore.

As per Paul Joyce, a fee between £2-2.5m has been accepted by Wigan, with a deal to take Moore to West London seemingly on the cards.

So, would the striker, who has nine goals to his name this season, be a good signing at the quoted price?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think that’s quite a good price for Moore in today’s market and it’d be a really good signing for QPR in my opinion.

If they are unable to re-sign Jordan Hugill on loan again next season then they would be in need of that physical option up top and that focal point to play off.

Moore is excellent in the air and would bring real physicality and aerial threat to the side, but he’s also a poacher and he’d suit their style of play really well indeed.

Nine goals for a 27-year-old who has been playing for a struggling side is okay, and for £2m, it would be worth a punt for sure.

Jacob Potter

This is a smart signing by QPR.

They would have known that they need to add a striker to their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season, with Jordan Hugill’s loan set to reach a conclusion at the end of the season.

Moore has shown that he can score goals in the Championship consistently with both Wigan and Barnsley in the past, so this is a signing that makes sense.

He has hit nine goals for the Latics this term, and I think he’s more than capable of leading the line for Mark Warburton’s side next season.

If the likes of Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair can provide him with the service he needs to score goals, then QPR could surprise a few teams next season.

This is an excellent bit of business by the Hoops, and with a fee of £2.5million being quoted, it’s a steal if he can hit the ground running.

George Dagless

I think it could be a clever move.

We know Moore can play at this level and we know the Hoops need to add to their attack but cannot break the bank.

He’s a similar centre-forward to Jordan Hugill so if they can’t keep the West Ham man, it makes sense to have Moore coming in, though I’d say they still need to add to their attacking options for sure.

The Hoops are going to have to box clever in the summer window, though, and I think this is an early indicator of the sort of business we’ll see them do.