‘It could be a clever move’ – Huddersfield Town plot move for Championship man: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are weighing up a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, as per the Daily Mail.

Derby County are also keen on a move for the 31-year-old who looks set to be moved on from the Bet365 Stadium, with the Potters sealing a deal for veteran forward Steven Fletcher last week.

So, would Gregory be a good addition for Carlos Corberan’s Terriers side? Do they need the former Millwall man?

George Harbey

You can definitely see the logic behind this one, for sure.

After a stellar campaign in front of goal, Karlan Grant is likely to attract plenty of interest between now and the start of next season, and I’d be shocked if Town managed to keep hold of him, as well as Steve Mounie, for that matter.

That would leave Fraizer Campbell as their only option up top, and whilst Gregory may be a very similar option to Campbell in terms of age and playing style, I believe he would improve Town’s attacking options and be a shrewd capture for the Terriers.

Things haven’t really worked out for him at Stoke, and he will be disappointed only to have scored six goals in 40 games for the Staffordshire outfit this term, but before this season, he was hitting double figures in the Championship for Millwall on a regular basis, season after season.

He is a hard-working, tenacious centre-forward who runs his socks off for the team, and I think his tempo and work-rate up top could be key for Carlos Corberan’s side, who have plenty of lively options in midfield, too.

George Dagless

It could be a good idea.

Gregory is a proven player at this level but perhaps a new move is needed for him as his time at Stoke has never really hit the levels it did at Millwall.

Michael O’Neill is shaping his squad up there and perhaps now a switch to a Huddersfield side in need of a proper number 9 would be a good opportunity.

The Terriers need experience to go with the kids they are signing and I don’t think they could go wrong with signing someone like Gregory this summer in all truth.

It could be a clever move.

Ned Holmes

I like this move from a Huddersfield perspective, I really do.

They’re looking to shape their squad on the back of a disappointing 2019/20 campaign and following the arrival of new boss Carlos Corberan.

With Elias Kachunga gone and Karlan Grant linked with a move away, the Terriers could do with adding a new striker and Gregory has proven his quality at this level in the past.

Last term didn’t work out particularly well for him at Stoke but a fresh start could be just what he needs.

With a year left on his deal and the Potters having an excess of strikers, they may be able to get some real value for money in this move and I think that will be more important than ever this summer.