Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with the Cherries.

The 29-year-old the last season-and-a-half on loan with Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City respectively, before becoming a free agent this summer after the Premier League side opted against offering him a new deal.

Lowe signed for Bournemouth on deadline day in August 2022, joining from Swansea for a reported fee of £1.5m. Since becoming a top-flight club however, Lowe's place in the Cherries' squad has become one of surplus to requirements.

Now the Owls have swooped on the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth attacker, as Wednesday look to complete some shrewd business in the transfer market this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday praised for landing Jamal Lowe signing

Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Callum Maxted, believes that the Jamaican international is a perfect fit in Rohl's system.

Callum told FLW: "Jamal Lowe is a very, very good striker. He might be pushing on a bit now in age, but he got nine goals for Swansea last season, and he proved that he was still very much a Championship player.

"I think he's that type of player that will do the pressing game as well as the technical side, and I think that's very much a Danny (Rohl) player.

"No matter even if he doesn't get those goals, you've got to have other people in the team who will get those goals, but also he is someone who thrives off chances.

"So, the more chances we create, I think the better opportunity he's going to have to score, and I think it's important that we keep setting up those chances.

"That also involves the players round the side of him, and all the players we've brought in. It can only get better really."

Jamal Lowe could be a very shrewd capture by the Owls

Free agent additions are rarely to be snubbed at, with little risk and the potential for high rewards awaiting those clubs willing to dip into that market.

In the case of a player such as Lowe, who's proven himself to be more than capable of scoring goals at Championship level, you can't really ask for much more from a freebie pickup.

Jamal Lowe Swansea 23/24 league stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 35 9 3

Lowe's nine Championship goals last season would've put him second in the Owls' top scorer chart from last season, with Anthony Musaba's seven goals being second to Ike Ugbo's 11.

If he can replicate a similar vein of form in a Wednesday shirt next season, Lowe will likely end the campaign being viewed as one of their best players by supporters.

Scoring goals was one of Wednesday's biggest problems in 2023/24, with Rotherham United's 37 being the only team who scored less than the Owls' 44.

As such, the capture of Lowe should be seen as a really smart addition by the club, and one that could go a long way to fixing that problem for next to no financial cost to the football club whatsoever.

And after being boosted by the news that Josh Windass has signed a new deal to remain at Hillsborough for at least another season, him and Lowe could form a strong attacking partnership that could fire Wednesday up the division.