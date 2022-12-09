“It boils down to expectations” – Pundit shares thoughts on recent significant Charlton Athletic decision

Charlton Athletic parted company with Ben Garner earlier in the week, with the former Swindon Town manager lasting 20 games at the helm at The Valley.

The Addicks currently sit in 17th place in the League One standings, seven points outside of the play-off positions and seven points above the third-tier drop zone.

Tasked with finding Garner’s successor, it remains to be seen the approach that the Charlton hierarchy take and how long of a process it will be.

Sharing his thoughts on Garner and his dismissal at The Valley, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s always a difficult one this one because you’re always going to be in trouble if you’ve picked up two points from your last five games. As a manager, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in, you’re always gonna be under a little bit of pressure.

“Again, it comes down to expectations. What were the expectations at the start of the season? Were they expected to be in and around the playoffs?

“I don’t ever like to see a manager get the sack. I like a manager to be given time to see if he can turn things around.

“But, as I say, it boils down to expectations.”

The verdict

It is an interesting situation because the football has not been good enough for a while but Garner is not solely to blame for that.

A lot of frustration has been directed at the Charlton hierarchy in recent times, with sections of the fanbase rather disappointed that he was not given more time.

The appointment of Garner represented a project and those things tend to take time, with it being up for interpretation whether or not 20 games was enough.

As Palmer says, expectations play a huge part in this too, because if there were expectations of fighting for promotion, then it is no surprise they have cut his time short.