‘It benefits us’ – Alex Mowatt offers Barnsley view on Leeds United setback

Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt believes the absence of Kalvin Phillips this afternoon for Leeds United benefits his side.

Elland Road plays host to a hugely important fixture in the Championship today, with Leeds looking to move within a point of promotion and Barnsley battling for points at the other end of the table.

In the week building up to the game, Leeds have lost talisman Phillips, who is out for the season with a knee injury he picked up in last weekend’s win over Swansea.

The 24-year-old is, undoubtedly, amongst Leeds’ key men and for Mowatt, the absence of his former teammate is a boost for the relegation-threatened Tykes.

“I think Kalvin has been outstanding,” Mowatt said, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He is out for the rest of the season now, but this season, he has been outstanding again.

“It is a shame he is not playing, but I think it benefits us that he is not playing as he is such a big player for them.

“I still speak to him and spoke to him (on Tuesday) and asked how his injury was and things like that.

“He will not be playing in the game against us, which is a shame (for him).”

Mowatt was in the first-team at Leeds when Phillips first emerged from the club’s academy, and scored a beautiful goal on the day he made his debut against Wolves.

Since then, Phillips has established himself at Leeds, but Mowatt has departed, heading out to Barnsley and becoming the Tykes’ captain.

The Verdict

It’s a big blow for Leeds to lose Phillips for the run-in and him missing from the midfielder today when Barnsley visit is certainly a concern.

Mowatt will be part of the midfield battle, he knows how good Phillips is and his work will be made easier by his absence.

Ben White will step into the midfield, but Mowatt and his teammates will feel confident of unsettling Leeds’ groove.

