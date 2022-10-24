“It became difficult” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts to Man United loanee’s display v Burnley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland would have been delighted with their first-half showing against Burnley at the weekend, only for it all to switch and go downhill for the club in the second period.

The Black Cats took a healthy 2-0 lead into the break but goals from Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill completely switched the game on its head and meant the Clarets claimed all three points.

It will be disappointing for Sunderland fans to have seen their side take such a big lead and then collapse in the second half. However, there are some positives to be taken even from the defeat. For starters, the opening goal of the fixture was scored by Amad Diallo, who now has his first goal of the Championship campaign.

Despite playing in eight games before this one of the Black Cats, the 20-year-old had been unable to find the back of the net. He’d looked sharp and bright and also displayed a willingness to take on and beat opposition defenders. The winger though just hadn’t found that finishing touch.

At the weekend though, his work finally paid off and he bagged the first goal of the fixture. He also created the most chances of anyone else on the field and can be one of the main Sunderland players to come away from the game still fairly pleased with his own showing.

Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke agrees, as he claimed that Diallo has shown ‘promising signs’ and should be a confident man now that he has his first goal. He also added that his showing in the opening 45 minutes was solid, although like the rest of the team, it obviously tailed off in the second half.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”Obviously, I was pleased for him to get his goal. He took it well and affected the game in other ways as well, especially the first half. Second half, again, like many other players, he could not really get into it. It was just a really hard game to get into in the second half, especially when Burnley started controlling possession and dominating the midfield.

“It became difficult and our attacking players became a little bit quiet but again, from what I’ve seen of him, there are promising, promising signs and it’ll be a real confidence boost for him to get his first goal.”

The Verdict

Amad Diallo has shown signs of being a very good player, especially at Championship level, but the big debate had been over his finishing ability.

The winger has shown flashes of brilliance and has earned a place in the Sunderland side because of it. However, he just hadn’t found an end product and as a winger, it is important that the 20-year-old is able to either tee up his teammates or find the back of the net himself.

Prior to the weekend, he hadn’t managed either. However, with a goal now against a decent team in Burnley, he will be flying and desperate to add more to his tally. The Black Cats will be hoping that is the boost he needs to now go and bag even more, as they could use some goalscorers in the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Diallo though cannot be relied upon himself to bag all the goals but it is good for Sunderland now that he is thriving on the flank and could now add goals to his game this season.