Highlights Gillingham has appointed former Newcastle United assistant manager Stephen Clemence as their new head coach.

Clemence has extensive coaching experience under Steve Bruce and is highly regarded by players like Jack Grealish.

While it's a risk to hire a first-time manager, Clemence could be the right choice to turn around Gillingham's recent decline in form.

Gillingham have confirmed the appointment of former Newcastle United assistant manager Stephen Clemence as their new head coach.

Clemence replaces Neil Harris at Priestfield after the 46-year-old was surprisingly sacked last month, despite the club sitting eighth in the League Two table.

Keith Millen has been in caretaker charge since Harris' exit, but Gillingham have won just two of their last six games in all competitions.

The Gills currently sit ninth in the table, one point from the play-off places, and five points from the automatic promotion spots.

Clemence has previously had spells as a coach under Steve Bruce at Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion, and he will take on his first managerial role at Gillingham.

Bruce had been linked with a return the club where he began his playing career, while former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden was also reportedly on the Gills' radar.

Clemence left his last coaching role at West Brom last October when Bruce was sacked, and he revealed in September that he was keen to move into management.

"First and foremost I'm ready to work and I want to get back onto the grass," Clemence told Sky Sports.

"The natural progression is to be a manager, and I feel ready to take that step. I've had some conversations recently, but I felt they weren't quite the right opportunity for me. You have to go in somewhere you feel like you have a chance to be successful.

"I love working with players, and if a coaches role became available with a manager also, and was at a club or project that excited me, I'd be open to that.

"I just want to be involved in football. I'm 45 now, and I want to be working for as long as I can."

The 45-year-old will be assisted by Robbie Stockdale, and he will take charge of the Gills for the first time against National League North side Hereford in the FA Cup first round at Edgar Street on Saturday.

What did Brad Galinson say?

Owner Galinson has tasked Gillingham's new manager to build a team that is "brave, courageous, takes risks, are front-footed, expansive, entertains and wins at the same time", and he shared his reaction to Clemence's appointment on X.

Is Stephen Clemence a good appointment for Gillingham?

Clemence is certainly an exciting appointment for the Gills

He has vast coaching experience having spent many years working under Bruce, and he is incredibly highly-rated, with Bruce describing him as "very talented", while Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish says that Clemence is one of the best coaches he has ever worked with.

After an excellent start to the season, Gillingham's form has declined in recent weeks, and Millen has been unable to improve their fortunes after Harris' departure, but they remain firmly in promotion contention.

It is a risk to appoint someone with no previous managerial experience, but Clemence could be a gamble worth taking.