This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have had an up and down season so far – so much so, that they have already sacked manager Rob Edwards and brought in Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets are desperate to get back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking and the club’s board clearly didn’t believe that the side were heading in the right direction and pulled the trigger on Edwards.

It’s true that Watford haven’t been at their best at times this season too, with some players underperforming and results not being exactly up to scratch.

Right now, the club are 13th in the table and have won just one of their last five outings too.

Quiz: Did Watford win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Did Watford win, lose or draw the last time they played at Goodison Park? Win Lose Draw

One name who has been producing the goods though has been Ken Sema, who has played in all 13 of their games in the Championship so far this campaign.

Despite being a player that can feature anywhere on the left flank – whether further back as a full-back or higher up as a winger – he has thrived in most roles and has two goals with four assists so far.

The 29-year-old then continues to be a key component of the Hornets team and with his contract set to run out in the summer, contract talks may need to happen soon if Watford don’t want to lose him.

However, when questioned as to whether he would offer the player a fresh deal at Vicarage Road, Football League World’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie revealed that it could depend on what league they are in.

That’s because he feels Sema is very good in the second tier but is ‘utterly lost’ in the Premier League – and means it could decide if his deal is extended or not.

Speaking about the player then, he said: “That depends on what division we find ourselves in because Ken Sema is a bit of an odd fish.

“He’s too good for the Championship or he is a very high-level Championship player but he struggles in the Premier League.

“He sort of sits in a very unique niche where he is very, very good in the Championship but totally and utterly lost in the Premier League.

“So, not that I can see us going to the Premier League at this stage because I honestly don’t think we will based on the way we’re playing, I think it all depends on which division we find ourselves in to be honest.”

The Verdict

Ken Sema is a very good player at Championship level, that much he has proven already this campaign for Watford.

With the Hornets in the second tier, he has arguably asserted himself and made himself one of the very first names on the teamsheet.

In a side that are and have struggled this season, he has been a bright spark and is continuing to produce for the club at both ends of the field.

However, when it comes to his ability in the Premier League, Justin is right in saying that it is perhaps just a step too high for Sema in the top flight.

He managed just 9.5 lots of 90 last time he was with Watford in that division and couldn’t manage a single goal or assist for the club either.

Sema then is best served staying in the Championship and is a very good player at the level.

If Watford can’t achieve their promotion goal this campaign, then they should be offering Sema whatever he wants to stay with them for at least another season.