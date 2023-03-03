“It all depends on one big factor” – Should Middlesbrough revisit interest in Leeds United player? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough had an interest in Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell during the January transfer window.

There were links during the winter window and their interest has today been confirmed once again via Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Leeds were willing to listen to permanent offers for the 20-year-old during the winter month, it has been reported, despite him currently being out on loan at Millwall.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they think Middlesbrough should make another move for Cresswell this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It all depends on one big factor – are Middlesbrough going to be playing Championship or Premier League football next season.

It feels like an obvious answer but the division in which the club are playing next season will drastically alter their transfer plans one way or the other.

If they remain in the Championship I don’t see any reason they shouldn’t go for it. Cresswell has shown himself a capable defender at this level and given his age, has plenty of potential to improve further moving forwards.

However, if they go on to win promotion this season, I don’t think Cresswell is quite ready for that step up and a relegation fight just yet, which is what most clubs who earn promotion find themselves in the first season up in the Premier League.

As such, as outlined in my opening statement, this all depends on what Boro go on to achieve this season.

Toby Wilding

This is one that could arguably depend on whether or not Middlesbrough win promotion this season.

You do get the feeling that ‘Boro could potentially benefit from the addition of another centre back, given they are a side who will at times employ a three at the back system.

However, if they were to go up this season, it could be something of a risk to rely on Cresswell to fill that role, given his relative lack of experience at this level means there may be no guarantee he is able to make the step up for the 2023/24 campaign.

By contrast, another season in the Championship could do him good, and he has shown promise at this level on loan at Millwall this season, so if ‘Boro were to miss out on promotion, Cresswell could be one worth pursuing come the summer.

Marcus Ally

Boro are pretty stacked at centre back with four specialists along with Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola who have both played in a back three before.

Therefore, from Cresswell’s perspective that could be a stumbling block, but at 20 years old it is clear to see why Boro and Carrick would admire him.

The Leeds United man has adjusted to Championship football with ease this term, and it would not be a surprise to see him break into the first team at Elland Road in years to come.

If they win promotion Boro should go back in for Cresswell in the summer as there will be plenty of positions that need strengthening to give the best chance of staying up.

However, if they do not, they are well equipped enough to go again in the second tier with their current rearguard.