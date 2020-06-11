‘It all comes down to finances’ – Birmingham City’s chances of signing Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have confirmed that Scott Hogan will be sticking around at St Andrew’s until the 2019/20 season’s conclusion.

Hogan has thrived since making the switch from Aston Villa, scoring seven goals and registering an assist for Pep Clotet’s side.

This new agreement means that Hogan will play the remaining nine games of the season for Birmingham, but what about beyond that? Should Blues be doing all they can to secure the 28-year-old’s long-term future?

Our writers discuss…

Sam Rourke

Definitely – He’s been superb since arriving at St Andrew’s.

It’s fair to say Hogan has struggled in recent seasons to emulate the form he showcased in a Brentford shirt, when he was consistently delivering goals on a weekly basis.

Spells at Aston Villa and Stoke City were not fruitful, and Pep Clotet took a chance on him for Birmingham and it’s worked wonders.

Hogan has formed an excellent partnership with fellow striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, with the ‘little and large’ combination working to supreme effect – Hogan’s seven goals in eight league appearances are proof in the pudding.

I do wonder if Villa will look to retain Hogan’s services though if they get relegated, and may especially be reluctant to strengthen their bitter Midlands rivals with an n-form goalscorer.

Ultimately, it all comes down to finances here though, and whether Blues have the money to seal Hogan on a permanent deal is uncertain, especially amid the current climate we are living in.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think they should be prepared to push hard for him.

He seems to have found his feet with the Blues and to have formed a great partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz.

They know what sort of player he is and that he fits in at St Andrew’s.

Clearly, Birmingham need more attacking options and landing someone like Hogan permanently would be a good first step.

That said a lot could depend on how he is over the next nine games. If he struggles to rediscover that form then there will surely be some concern.

George Dagless

Without a doubt.

It’s been a widely held view that, at the right club, Hogan could rediscover his form and prove a menace once more in the Championship and it looks as though the Blues are the ones to profit from that.

The striker is loving his time in a Birmingham City shirt and it’s great for the club to see him staying until the end of the campaign.

If Blues’ owners are serious about challenging for the play-offs next season, they need to do all they can to get him on a permanent – think of the message that sends to supporters.

I hope he gets to stay there as well as he’s a fine striker to watch when on his mettle.