Issues emerge as Midlesbrough pursue deal for England international

Middlesbrough are chasing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to reports.

Boro have been linked with several goalkeepers since the end of the 21/22 Championship campaign and that doesn’t seem to stopping with Dean Henderson the latest name.

Manager Wilder wants a new number one as he looks to put plans in place for a promotion push for the coming season, with Dean Henderson at the top of his list.

Henderson is currently second choice at Old Trafford behind David de Gea and it’s reported that the former Burnley and Aston Villa stopper is top of Wilder’s shortlist with a deal hoping to be thrashed out.

The move however could be scuppered by the fees demanded by United, as well as Henderson preferring a move to a Premier League side according to the same report.

Boro are reportedly prepared to cover is £40,000 a week wages, but United are after more with contact in Henderson’s inner circle also hinting that a Premier League move would be the preference of the 25-year-old stopper.

With a move for Henderson looking unlikely, Wilder could divert his attention to United’s third choice Tom Heaton, with a loan move being considered for the 36-year-old former Burnley and Aston Villa keeper.

Wilder has worked with Henderson before at Sheffield United with the 25-year-old spending the 18-19 and 19-20 seasons at Bramall Lane on loan, with his form there helping earn his first, and so far only, senior England cap in November 2020.

The Verdict

It’s clear Wilder is after a goalkeeper who can come in as a first choice, and be comfortable straight away. Neither keeper’ will be cheap either, laying down with clarity what the intentions are this season for Boro.

It would be expected that Henderson will stay in the Premier League. There’s likely to be suitors for the young goalkeeper, and with a World Cup on the horizon later this year, he will need a top flight move to compete with Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford.

However, the ambition shown by Wilder and the recruitment team should excite Boro fans and with the money they’re likely to bring in through player sales this summer, they have a very strong hand.