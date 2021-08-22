Issue that could scupper Blackburn Rovers transfer agreement with Manchester City revealed

Manchester City will not loan out Philippe Sandler this summer if he does not sign a new contract with the club, a report from a print edition of The Sun (22/08, p59) has claimed.

It was reported last week that City were willing to loan Sandler out this season if he signs a new contract at The Etihad Stadium, with Championship side Blackburn Rovers interested in the centre back.

Now however, it seems as though there is still work to be done, before any sort of temporary move away from The Etihad can be agreed.

According to this latest update, City are still working to secure a new contract for Sandler, but it is possible that the 24-year-old could simply let his contract run down this season.

Should that happen, then it is thought that City will abandon any plans to loan the Dutchman out before the transfer window closes.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Sandler’s contract with Manchester City, with the defender having so far made two appearances for the Premier League giants, since joining from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2018.

The Verdict

From a Blackburn perspective, it does feel as though this could be something of a cause for concern.

It is clear that Rovers need some reinforcements through the door in the final few days of the transfer window, so they will not want anything to scupper a move such as this.

However, it appears this may be out of their hands for the time being, although it would feel like a surprise if Sandler did not sign a contract with City.

If he doesn’t, it is hard to see him force his way into City’s team this season, so it would leave him facing several months on the sideline.

A new contract and loan move however, would give him the chance to play regular football, while also potentially impressing those at City or elsewhere, opening up even more opportunities for him in the future.